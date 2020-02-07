PinkCherry Reveals Canada's Sexiest Cities

PinkCherry Shares Canadian Cities Ranking Based on 2019 Sex Toy Sales Statistics

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - PinkCherry , a leading online store for adult novelty, intimacy, and lingerie products, has revealed their eighth edition of the "sexiness" ranking of Canadian cities based on most dollars spent per person on sex toys and sexy lingerie in each city in 2019.

The list of all 32 cities with population 150,000 or more ranked based on most dollars spent per person on adult novelty and intimacy products in 2019 can be accessed here . The top five sexiest cities on that list are:

Vancouver, British Columbia Calgary, Alberta Regina, Saskatchewan Greater Sudbury, Ontario Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

In comparison to the previous year's statistics, Vancouver beat Calgary to first place. Calgary came in at #2, with Regina holding its 2018 3rd place ranking. Sudbury moved from #5 to #4, while Saskatoon moved from #4 to #5.

In Vancouver, the sexiest larger Canadian city, the top most popular intimacy products were:

In a broader list of 97 Canadian cities with a population of over 50,000, several smaller cities beat Vancouver's sex toy sales per person to its leading position in the Top 5:

Victoria, British Columbia Fredericton, New Brunswick Moncton, New Brunswick Fort McMurray, Alberta Vancouver, British Columbia

Clitoral stimulators and female focused sex toys dominate the top five adult novelty and intimacy brand name products most frequently bought in Canada in 2019:

Can't find your city? Have a look at the full list of all 609 cities in Canada.

About PinkCherry

PinkCherry ( www.PinkCherry.ca ) is Canada's largest online retailer of adult novelty products for sexual health and wellness, including sex toys and lingerie. PinkCherry is headquartered in Canada with an Oakville, Ontario distribution centre to fulfill its Canadian orders, and a Las Vegas distribution centre for its United States orders. Carrying 7,000+ products, PinkCherry operates a total of 110,000 sq ft warehouse space in the US and Canada. The company provides the best selection of adult products and lingerie along with competitive pricing, real-time inventory, fast shipping, and superior customer service.

SOURCE PinkCherry

For further information: Reporters and journalists in search of more information or city-specific data on sex toy and lingerie sales can contact [email protected] today.