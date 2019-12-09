PinkCherry reports unprecedented growth over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - PinkCherry, the largest online store for adult novelty products and lingerie in Canada is reporting record number of orders during 2019's e-commerce and retail seasonal peak. PinkCherry operates in Canada and the USA and it has been experiencing unprecedented growth in both countries: the average daily number of online orders more than tripled over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

PinkCherry is successfully fulfilling the demand by ensuring the right assortment of fun gifts and great products at the lowest prices. Customers were able to shop hundreds of products and deal-of-the-day items including popular products such as rabbit vibrators, remote-controlled bullets, lingerie, Womanizers, couples toys and more! Online shoppers discovered great gifts, such as We-Vibe's Discover Gift Box with 10 "surprize" items that will definitely add excitement to any couple's Holiday season.

"We've kicked off our Black Friday/Cyber Monday season early, on November 15th, to ensure that more customers can take advantage of site-wide discounts and door crasher deals," commented Daniel Freedman, CEO of PinkCherry. "November was an absolute record-breaking month in our 12 year history. With over 2 football fields of the latest pleasure products on www.PinkCherry.ca and www.PinkCherry.com , our distribution centers (100,000 sq ft combined) ship same day for all orders placed before noon EST."

The company announced that the sale will continue during the extended Cyber Week, and more promotions are to come over the Holiday season. "For customers who have not used the opportunity to shop during Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Cyber Week, Holiday sales and promotions are now in full force. New products are hitting the site everyday - make sure to check in often to discover sexy gifts for your partners or exciting products for yourself."

As for those living in the Greater Toronto Area, PinkCherry encourages commuters to look for their billboards that are the longest running sex toy ads in North America.

About PinkCherry:

PinkCherry ( www.pinkcherry.ca) is Canada's largest online retailer of adult novelty products for sexual health and wellness, including sex toys and lingerie. PinkCherry is headquartered in Canada with an Oakville, Ontario distribution centre to fulfill its Canadian orders, and a Las Vegas distribution centre for its United States orders.

SOURCE PinkCherry

For further information: about PinkCherry or this Press Release please contact: Lana Grypych, 416-317-0195, or newsroom@pinkcherry.ca