Pink Triangle Press names Jennifer McGuire Chief Content Officer

McGuire, the former and the longest serving Editor-in-Chief of CBC News, is a media executive with deep experience across many genres of content in audio, video and digital production. "Jennifer McGuire is an innovator with a track record of success particularly with transformational change," says the Executive Director of Pink Triangle Press, David Walberg. "Her fingerprints are on a lot of the most successful programming at CBC, on all platforms. We are lucky to have her," he says. McGuire will lead our content teams in Canada and the United States, and all content produced by Pink Triangle Press across its many channels.

McGuire comes to Pink Triangle Press after time as a Visiting Fellow with the Reuters' Institute of Journalism at Oxford University. McGuire has led significant change initiatives at the public broadcaster including the digital transformation of CBC News, the relaunch of Newsworld as CBC News Network, and the launch of an inclusive music strategy for CBC Radio 2 and audio, now CBC Music. It was under McGuire's leadership at CBC that programming such as The Current, Missing and Murdered, The Debaters, Q, O'Reilly on Advertising, Afghanda, Canada Live and The Signal were launched, among many other initiatives.

"Pink Triangle Press is a mission-driven organization that has been serving LGBTQ2S+ Canadians for decades, McGuire says. The content offer is wide, and PTP has even bigger ambitions for growth and impact. I believe in representation. I believe in equity. I am very excited to join this team and I am confident that we will do some amazing things together."

Pink Triangle Press (PTP) is Canada's leading LGBTQ2S+ media organization and one of the world's longest-publishing LGBTQ2S+ media enterprises. Founded in 1971, PTP's inaugural publication was The Body Politic, later named by Masthead magazine as one of "Canada's 20 most influential magazines of all time." Pink Triangle Press produces award-winning multimedia journalism with Xtra magazine at Xtramagazine.com and through a variety of content distribution relationships in Canada and abroad. The Press operates the gay adult dating website Squirt.org and has produced a number of television projects, including the travel series Bump! and The Gayest Show Ever (winner of Best Pilot Award at the Banff World Media Awards) and the documentaries Small Town Pride and Unnatural Disasters (nominated for Best Documentary Web Series at the Banff World Media Festival).

PTP's defining activity is LGBTQ2S+ journalism. Frustrated that there wasn't a voice representing the political and social concerns of gay men and lesbians, a group of Toronto activists launched the gay liberation newspaper, The Body Politic, in 1971. In 2008, The Body Politic was named by Masthead magazine as one of "Canada's 20 most influential magazines of all time."

Over 50 years, PTP grew from a small grassroots operation to one of the most diversified LGBTQ2S+ multimedia enterprises in the world, with a roster of brands ranging from the Xtra publications in Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver, to online publishing and television production.

PTP is a mission-guided community organization without shareholders, governed by a board of directors. The board entrusts the achievement of our mission to the executive director, who heads a workforce located in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

The chronology of Pink Triangle Press from 1971 to 2021 is available here .

