Pink Triangle Press names Heaton Dyer Chief Growth Officer

Dyer will be responsible for the growth of the organization - the reach of its audiences and its revenues. The role includes oversight over the teams in product, sales, marketing, and research. Pink Triangle Press Executive Director and CEO David Walberg says, "Heaton Dyer brings a wealth of experience and achievement in global media to Pink Triangle Press. We're excited to work with him in taking bold steps to grow our audiences and bring our communities together."

Dyer has had a career that has taken him across the world, working in content and within the business areas of media. Beyond CBC he has worked for both public and private media in Australia, New Zealand, and in Europe. He was responsible for the launch of a pan-European channel for Dow Jones, for launching the New Zealand version of 60 Minutes and for wooing George Stromboulopoulos to come to CBC from Much Music to develop a talk show which would become a successful show with a 10-year run. In recent years, Dyer has been focused on strategy and international relations becoming the CBC/Radio-Canada's top international brand ambassador who was key to negotiating agreements with the BBC, ABC (Australia), Germany's ZDF and other companies to partner and collaborate across a wide range of content and services.

"I believe my experiences and my networks in Canada and around the world align well with PTP's ambitions and the opportunity to grow the organization in size and global impact, while always having Canada at the heart of the mission - our mission - to reflect, connect and serve LGBTQ2S+ communities." says Dyer.

Walberg also announced today that Dyer will embark on an ambitious strategy to grow the business relationships, audiences and the digital footprint of PTP when he comes into the role in June. He will be based in Toronto.

About Pink Triangle Press (http://www.pinktrianglepress.com) Pink Triangle Press (PTP) is Canada's leading LGBTQ2S+ media organization. Founded in 1971, Pink Triangle Press produces LGBTQ2S+ journalism at Xtramagazine.com and through a variety of content distribution channels in Canada and abroad. The Press operates the gay adult dating website Squirt.org and has produced a number of television projects, including Small Town Pride, The Gayest Show Ever, the travel series Bump! and the documentary series Unnatural Disasters. The organization began as a gay liberation newspaper, The Body Politic, named by Masthead magazine as one of "Canada's 20 most influential magazines of all time." The chronology of Pink Triangle Press from 1971 to 2021 is available here.

