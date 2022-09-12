Pink Triangle Press names Angela Mullins Editorial Director

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Pink Triangle Press (PTP), Canada's leading LGBTQ2S+ media organization, announced today the appointment of Angela Mullins as Pink Triangle Press' Editorial Director.

Photo Credit: Eduardo Lima. (CNW Group/Pink Triangle Press)

Mullins comes to Pink Triangle Press from The Toronto Star where she has held various senior roles since 2018. Mullins is currently the Senior Editor of Digital Audience Development in a unit she created to engage new "readers" in multimedia content. Mullins joins a content team led by Jennifer McGuire, the former Editor-in-Chief of CBC News, who came to Pink Triangle Press in January. Mullins will be working with the Xtra Magazine team, and others, to create world class editorial content in audio, visual and text, across a variety of audience touch points.

"Time and time again, throughout my career in both Canada and the United States, I have been reminded that storytelling and journalism centered on the human experience changes lives. The opportunity to continue building on Pink Triangle Press' unmatched history as an organization that fights alongside the audiences it serves is one of the things that drew me to this job. Expanding voice and representation in media across multiple platforms is near and dear to my heart. I'm incredibly excited about where the team at Xtra has been and will go next,"says Mullins.

Mullins began her career as a reporter in the United States at The Herald Dispatch in West Virginia. She reported for various publications in Ohio and Michigan before being appointed City Editor of the Times Herald in Port Huron. Mullins came to Canada in 2011 and first worked as a reporter for Metro News in London. She quickly rose through the ranks, becoming the Managing Editor of Metro News in London, then Toronto. In 2018 she took on the role of Deputy Editor of StarMetro, a brand she was instrumental in creating. Mullins shifted to the Toronto Star in 2019 as the Senior Editor of National News where she led key editorial initiatives to drive the Star's digital subscription expansion outside of Ontario. This led to her current role, focused on building digital content and digital audiences, for the Toronto Star.

"Angela brings a wealth of both journalism and digital skills to PTP," says Jennifer McGuire, Chief Content Officer. "Her experience will help position us to lead in uncovering and sharing, largely untold stories affecting the LGBTQ2S+ community, in meaningful and impactful ways. We are excited to have her skills and passion within our organization focussed on our mission. "

Angela Mullins' appointment is effective September 26, 2022.

About Pink Triangle Press ( http://www.pinktrianglepress.com ) Pink Triangle Press (PTP) is Canada's leading LGBTQ2S+ media organization. Founded in 1971, Pink Triangle Press produces LGBTQ2S+ journalism at Xtramagazine.com and through a variety of content distribution channels in Canada and abroad. The Press operates the gay adult dating website Squirt.org and has produced a number of television projects, including Small Town Pride, The Gayest Show Ever, the travel series Bump! and the documentary series Unnatural Disasters. The organization began as a gay liberation newspaper, The Body Politic, named by Masthead magazine as one of "Canada's 20 most influential magazines of all time." The chronology of Pink Triangle Press from 1971 to 2021 is available here .

