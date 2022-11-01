Pink Triangle Press Announces the Appointment of Daniel MacIvor

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Pink Triangle Press (PTP), Canada's leading LGBTQ2S+ media and content organization today announced the appointment of Daniel MacIvor as its new Creative Development Consultant, effective November 1, 2022.

MacIvor will work with PTP's Chief Content Officer, Jennifer McGuire, on the development of new television, digital and podcasting projects for the organization. MacIvor joins Angela Mullins, formerly of the Toronto Star, who was appointed as the Editorial Director at PTP in September.

Daniel MacIvor. Photo Credit: Guntar Kravis (CNW Group/Pink Triangle Press)

"We are thrilled to have someone as conceptual, creative and experienced as Daniel help us develop new projects with different kinds of narratives reflecting LGBTQ2S+ experiences. " McGuire says. "Daniel brings new skills into this organization which will allow growth in our storytelling and, we think, the alchemy of drama and the advocacy of our journalism will create a magical mix. It is our hope that with Daniel in this development role, we are poised to work with others in the industry to bring some really interesting and impactful LGBTQ2S+ content to audiences."

Daniel MacIvor is a renowned writer, performer, filmmaker and producer who divides his time between Toronto and Nova Scotia. A talented creator and performer, MacIvor has been the recipient of a Governor General's Literary Award, the Siminovitch Prize for Theatre, a New York Obie Award and a GLAAD Award. MacIvor's plays include Never Swim Alone, In On It, His Greatness and A Beautiful View and have been translated into French, German, Czech, Spanish, Japanese and Portuguese. He has worked on commissions for the Wexner Centre at the University of Ohio, The National Theatre School of Canada, The Stratford Festival and the Canadian Opera Company where he wrote the libretto for Rufus Wainwright's Hadrian. As a screenwriter he has written the films Marion Bridge, Wilby Wonderful, Trigger and Weirdos for which he won a Canadian Screen Award for best original screenplay. Last year he directed his first documentary feature The Work. As a performer he has been in many productions including the sitcom Twitch City. His most fruitful partnership has been with director Daniel Brooks with whom he has created seven solo performances for international touring. Over the years, Daniel MacIvor has been the subject of many interviews and reviews in Xtra Magazine. He has this to say about now coming to work with the team at PTP, "PTP's mission statement is to Set Love Free, not always the easiest thing to do but always the most rewarding. I'm thrilled to be joining this mission and to be involved with the continued evolution of this important and storied organization. " MacIvor has a graduate degree in Drama, Theatre and Performance Studies at the University of Toronto.

Xtra online : ( Website: http://www.xtramagazine.com) , ( Facebook: Xtra) , (youtube: Xtra) , (twitter:@xtramagazine) , ( Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xtramagazine )

About Pink Triangle Press ( http://www.pinktrianglepress.com ): Pink Triangle Press (PTP) is Canada's leading LGBTQ2S+ media organization. Founded in 1971, Pink Triangle Press produces LGBTQ2S+ journalism at Xtramagazine.com and through a variety of content distribution channels in Canada and abroad. The Press operates the gay adult dating website Squirt.org and has produced a number of television projects, including The Gayest Show Ever, the travel series Bump! and the documentary Unnatural Disasters.

PTP's defining activity is LGBTQ2S+ journalism. Frustrated that there wasn't a voice representing the political and social concerns of gay men and lesbians, a group of Toronto activists launched the gay liberation newspaper, The Body Politic, in 1971. In 2008, The Body Politic was named by Masthead magazine as one of "Canada's 20 most influential magazines of all time."

Over 50 years, PTP grew from a small grassroots operation to one of the most diversified LGBTQ2S+ multimedia enterprises in the world, with a roster of brands ranging from the Xtra publications in Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver, to online publishing and television production.

PTP is a mission-guided community organization without shareholders, governed by a board of directors. The board entrusts the achievement of our mission to the executive director, who heads a workforce located in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

The chronology of Pink Triangle Press from 1971 to 2021 is available here .

Keywords

Jennifer McGuire, David Walberg, Pink Triangle Press, CCO, CEO, Xtra, Xtra Magazine, DailyXtra.com, Squirt.org, Gay, Lesbian, Activism, LGBT, LGBT+, LGBTQ2+, Xtramagazine.com, LGBTQ2S+, Sponsored Content, Media, Journalism

SOURCE Pink Triangle Press

For further information: or to set up an interview with Daniel MacIvor or Jennifer McGuire, please contact: Ken Hickling, [email protected], Ph: +1 (514) 243-8422