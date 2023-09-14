Pinemount Developments & Elysium Investments Close on 1.78 Acre Development Opportunity in Emery Village

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Pinemount Developments Ltd. www.pinemount.ca ("Pinemount") and Elysium Investments www.elysiuminvestments.ca ("Elysium") announced on June 14th, 2023 a development partnership for the asset located at 3406-3434 Weston Road, Toronto ON.

Located within a rapidly intensifying Toronto market, a minute's walk to the new Finch West LRT station (Emery), with an expansive frontage onto Weston Rd., the 1.78 acre site hosts a fully tenanted single storey commercial plaza that is projected to give way to a mixed-use, multi-tower hi-rise development that responds to the Province's mandate to intensify sites within Major Transit Service Areas (within 500m of the Finch West LRT).

Pinemount and Elysium are looking forward to leveraging each other's extensive experience in acquiring and developing multi-family assets across Ontario, to yield a development site that will serve the emergent housing and commercial space demand from the near-complete Finch West LRT line – a transit system that will unlock travel options for thousands of residents in northwest Toronto, cutting down commute times and increasing travel reliability.

Pinemount Developments Ltd. is a Toronto, Ontario based real-estate development and management firm driven by the expertise of its core team and through personal attention and investment of the firm's principals to focus on the significant long-term opportunities of the burgeoning rental housing market.

Pinemount is an active developer focused on delivering quality multi-family residential mid to high-rise buildings with rich amenities that enhance the living experience of its community members in the southern Ontario market. Pinemounts has experties in growth markets of Barrie, Guelph, Hamilton, as well as in North York, Greater Toronto Area.

Elysium Investments owns and develops real estate in Canada with a focus on identifying and unlocking land and development values through meticulously underwritten acquisitions, highest and best-use approvals and strategic alliances with best-in-class industry leaders and experts.

Our points of differentiation include divergent thinking, data-driven and agile decision-making, and deep connections with trusted real estate partners with proven track records of successful exits.

Elysium believes in the intrinsic value of lands located at or in close proximity to key transit nodes and public amenities within select primary and secondary markets in Southern Ontario.

