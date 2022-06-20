Pineapple to Present at Gravitas' 3rd Los Angeles Summit

TORONTO, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Pineapple Financial Inc. ("Pineapple" or the "Company"), Canada's leading innovator in the digital mortgage space, today announced it will be participating in Gravitas' 3rd Los Angeles Summit, which will be held from June 21st to June 24th, 2022 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Joining the event for the first time, Pineapple Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Shubha Dasgupta , will be presenting on Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022, at 10:30 AM PST, in addition to fielding investor questions during the in-person summit hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc.

"I am pleased to be joining Gravitas' 3rd Los Angeles Summit as a presenter and look forward to having the opportunity to share the immense progress Pineapple has made over the past year with the investment community," said Mr. Dasgupta. "Following a large-scale rebranding program, continuous market expansion projects, and numerous key strategic alliances, Pineapple is on track to continue growing its presence across the Canadian mortgage industry, all while modernizing the process and journey for today's borrowers."

Gravitas' 3rd Los Angeles Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to a highly selective audience of venture capital, family office, and institutional investors attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com .

Conference Details:

Event: Gravitas' 3rd Los Angeles Summit Format: Presentations, and Q&A Date: Tuesday, June 21st to Friday, June 24th, 2022 Time: 9:30 AM PST – 4:00 PM PST Venue: Held in person at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California Registration: Please contact [email protected] to register

About Pineapple

Pineapple is a leader in the Canadian mortgage industry, breaking the mould by focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With over 450 brokers within the network, Pineapple utilizes cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their ultimate dream: owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community, and a proud sponsor of the Canadian Cancer Society, where proceeds from every transaction go to improving the lives of fellow Canadians touched by cancer. Visit www.gopineapple.com for more information.

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @pineapplemortgage

Facebook: Pineapple Mortgage

LinkedIn: Pineapple Mortgage

SOURCE Pineapple Financial Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Claudia Labelle, August Strategy, Email: [email protected]tegy.com