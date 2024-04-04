Pineapple Financial Inc. Introduces the Mortgage Industry's First-of-its-kind, All-in-one Deal Management System, PineappleONE

TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL), ("the Company" or "Pineapple"), a tech-focused mortgage brokerage with an integrated network of partner brokerages and agents across Canada, today announced the launch of PineappleONE , the first all-in-one deal management system that allows brokers to originate, manage, and submit mortgage deals to lenders and see all of the details of their mortgage deal in one time-saving view.

Unlike the other five deal origination platforms in the Canadian mortgage industry, PineappleONE manages the entire deal process seamlessly from one system, eliminating the guesswork for brokers when selecting the right lender pool and submission agent. With a click of a button, the system automatically generates lender-specific notes, saving time and ensuring accuracy when submitting mortgage deals to lenders. It also automatically merges documents into a package, ensuring lenders get precisely what they need to approve the deal.

PineappleONE combines advanced automation systems to create an intuitive experience. The system is designed to evolve with the broker's behaviour, recognize their preferences, and learn from their actions. It transforms how Pineapple brokers interact with lenders and clients by automating daily tasks, reducing errors, providing the ability to email and call clients directly from the deal application, and unifying critical functions to maximize speed and efficiency.

Built from the ground up over the past year by Pineapple's award-winning technology team, the system is expected to increase the Company's gross revenue, which will significantly impact net profit margin in the next twelve months.

"With industry-leading automation, an intuitive workflow, and built-in compliance, PineappleONE will help our brokers submit deals faster and improve their acceptance rates, thereby driving more revenue," said Pineapple President and COO Kendall Marin. "Using this system, our brokers will get 100 percent of the required conditions when choosing a lender. Our innovative document management system, Doc Genius, instantly generates accurate conditions in the application and syncs the documents to the client portal based on the selected lender and their products.

"I am very proud of the work our technology team has achieved over the past year to build out this incredible system at an unparalleled pace."

Pineapple Chief Strategy Officer Christa Mitchell added, "Once again, Pineapple is at the forefront of innovation in the Canadian mortgage industry. PineappleONE is a significant competitive advantage and will further enhance our agent recruitment efforts as we expand across Canada in 2024."

Pineapple CEO Shuha Dasgupta stated, "Engineered with the latest mobile-first functionality, PineappleONE ensures that brokers can complete their mortgage deals anywhere, giving them back valuable time to build their book of business and spend cherished time with their families."

About Pineapple Financial:

Pineapple is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokers as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 700 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

