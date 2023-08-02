Pineapple Financial Inc. Expands Sales Team To Accelerate Its Growth and Expansion Plans

Pineapple's team grows as they celebrate a new office in Coquitlam, British Columbia.

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Pineapple Financial Inc. (PAPL: Reserved), Canada's tech-focussed mortgage brokerage with an integrated network of partner brokerages and agents across the country, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Kevin Mercier, Director of Sales, Western Canada, Pineapple. This strategic move aims to capitalize on the region's immense potential and accelerate the company's growth trajectory, further solidifying its position as a key player in the Canadian mortgage industry.

"Kevin Mercier is an outstanding addition to the sales team as he brings a wealth of experience in the Canadian mortgage industry to Pineapple," said Christa Mitchell, Chief Strategy Officer of Pineapple. "It's an exciting time for Pineapple as we just celebrated the opening of our new office in Coquitlam, British Columbia."

The company has continued to grow and even exceeded forecasted expectations on broker growth through a very challenging real estate market by attracting top talent and executing its strategy to expand nationally. Pineapple is now licensed in every province in Canada and is excited to service even more Canadians with its revolutionized approach to mortgage services. The new office in British Columbia and new affiliate brokerages opening across the country, signals Pineapple's ambition to build momentum and pursue its strategic growth plans for the remainder of 2023 building a strong start to 2024.

Kevin Mercier is an experienced and respected Mortgage Industry Leader with 12 Years as Regional Sales Manager for Mortgage Alliance and two years as VP of Western Canada for The Mortgage Centre. Kevin will focus on accelerating and expanding the business in Western Canada, and working with Leighton Watson, Director of Sales, Eastern Canada to meet the company's strategic national growth plan.

"I'm honoured to join the Pineapple sales team as the company expands into Western Canada," said Kevin Mercier, the Director of Sales, in Western Canada. "Pineapple is perfectly positioned to provide Canadians with a streamlined, digital mortgage experience and I'm proud to be a part of that journey."

As Pineapple Financial Inc. broadens its footprint in Western Canada, it remains committed to upholding its core values of support, training, and culture tied together through data-driven technology. The company has a proven track record of helping Canadians achieve their home ownership goals, and this expansion will enable Pineapple to extend its reach and impact on an even larger scale.

About Pineapple

Pineapple is a leader in the Canadian mortgage industry, breaking the mould by focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 600 brokers within the network, Pineapple utilizes cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their ultimate dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor cancer charities across Canada, improving the lives of fellow Canadians touched by cancer.

