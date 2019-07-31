Pineapple Express Delivery Inc Extends Their Same Day Delivery Footprint Across Saskatchewan

OAKVILLE, ON, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Pineapple Express Delivery is pleased to announce that it has launched its newest hub in Regina and is now providing both long haul B2B delivery services for Licensed producers operating in the province, as well as same day consumer deliveries for the major retailers.

Starting with the primary hub in Saskatoon which launched in March 2019, Pineapple Express Delivery has systematically extended it's reach across the province and now operates in Warman, Martinsville, Regina, Moosejaw and Saskatoon.

Randy Rolph, CEO of Pineapple Express Delivery: "Setting up in Saskatchewan has been a pleasure and we are happy to be able to meet demand and expand our reach. The government is very responsive which helps us to ensure that we maintain our high level of compliance. It has been rewarding to be able to set up with existing partners like Tweed and Meta as they expand into a new province and we have forged new partnerships that we are very proud of. We intend to continue this trend province by province as the regulations permit"

Pineapple Express Delivery is proud to be providing services in Saskatchewan for Tweed, Meta and National Access Cannabis with their New Leaf retail model, National Cannabis Distribution, Kiaro, WestLeaf with their Prairie Records retail model, 5 Buds and Jimmy's Cannabis.

About Pineapple Express Delivery Inc

The Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. management team has over 10 years of experience offering same-day 60- minute delivery services in multiple industries across Canada with a record breaking 40,000 deliveries per month.

Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. offers a personalized experience for its customers and has established in depth security and delivery protocols to facilitate same-day delivery of medical and recreational cannabis across the country. Pineapple Express Delivery has been providing a same day delivery option to the legal Cannabis Industry from October 17th, 2018 and has provincial offices set up across Canada.

