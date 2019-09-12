Pineapple Express Delivery Inc and GTA GSM and Green Shield Announce Strategic Partnership

GTA GSM and Green Shield Logistics are divisions of the GTA Group, which offers freight forwarders an elite variety of cargo handling services. "GSM" has strategically provided a tech-based solution to the problem cannabis Licensed Holders are facing in monitoring the numerous 'legs' of distribution of cannabis across Canada. Clients booking through the GSM portal can now rest assured that each partner has been carefully vetted for them, so that they are guaranteed a fully insured, quality controlled and trackable logistics solution.

Randy Rolph, CEO of Pineapple Express Delivery: "This partnership represents a defining moment for Pineapple Express Delivery. Our last mile solution meets the high standards set out by GSM for their key and trusted partners. Their elite vendors list is very carefully vetted and strict attention is paid to compliance, security and quality. We have established ourselves as the clear leader in the B2C market and with partnerships like this, we are rapidly differentiating ourselves in the B2B market. Our goal is to provide the whole cannabis industry with an interprovincial, end-to-end distribution service."

Sarah Seale, Interim GM of Pineapple Express Delivery: "Pineapple Express Delivery is completely dedicated and focused on the cannabis industry. This has allowed us to take a deep look at and respond to problems in the industry by strategically partnering with solution providers like GSM. Our company has stayed very nimble and reactive to the market and our partnerships reflect that key strategy. We now not only offer medical patients same day delivery from LP's, but we've expanded our offerings to include all legs of the cannabis supply-chain journey i.e. irradiation runs, testing runs to A&L Labs, clone & seed deliveries and B2B runs across Canada and our strategy will allow us to keep on building."

"This partnership is very exciting for our organizations. By leveraging each other's strengths and capabilities, together, Pineapple Express Delivery, GTA GSM and Green Shield Logistics look forward to the outcome of this initiative as we continue to deliver world-class quality solutions and services to our valued customers," said Brian Potvin, COO & Managing Director of GTA GSM and Green Shield Logistics.

Interested in hearing more? Both companies will be exhibiting at Grow Up In Niagara Sept 12th-14th. Come meet out teams at Booths # 820 & Booth #520.

About Pineapple Express Delivery Inc

The Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. management team has over 10 years of experience offering same-day 60-minute delivery services in multiple industries across Canada with a record breaking 40,000 deliveries per month.

Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. offers a personalized experience for its customers and has established in depth security and delivery protocols to facilitate same-day delivery of medical and recreational cannabis across the country. Pineapple Express Delivery has been providing a same day delivery option to the legal Cannabis Industry from October 17th, 2018 and has provincial offices set up across Canada.

For more information visit: www.pineappleexpressdelivery.com

About GTA GSM & Green Shield Logistics

GTA GSM and Green Shield Logistics are divisions of the GTA Group, which is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and has more than 800 employees, and offers freight forwarders an elite variety of cargo handling services. Together, both divisions operate a Transport Canada Approved Secure Warehouse that can accept and handle secure export goods, x-ray screen unsecure shipments if necessary, and tender freight to the airline quickly, and is a CEIV Pharma certified cargo warehouse. In the complex world we live in, our reputation is based on the quality of our services, as well as the commitment and integrity of our employees, making us a partner of choice. For more information, visit www.gsmcargo.com.

