Pineapple Expands Mortgage Services to Homebuyers in Atlantic Canada

The Canadian mortgage leader teams up with APlus Mortgage Group and Shoreline Mortgages to serve the Atlantic provinces, setting the stage to drive growth

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Pineapple Financial Inc. (Pineapple), Canada's leading digital mortgage destination for the modern homebuyer, is pleased to announce it will now be offering mortgage services in Atlantic Canada. Having experienced rapid growth following extensive rebranding, various new key strategic partnerships, and a large-scale transformation program, the Toronto-based company is excited to offer more Canadians their revolutionized approach to mortgage services through this market expansion.

"Our goal at Pineapple has always been to give as many Canadians as possible the opportunity to purchase a home," said Shubha Dasgupta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pineapple. "To do so, we have dug in and systematically made the mortgage experience easier. We have aimed to remove the fear factor from the process and simplify the journey through data-driven processes and intelligent tools, all while strategically and sustainably expanding our presence in the Canadian market. Today, we have taken a giant step forward on this mission with our expansion into Atlantic Canada. Thanks to our alliances with APlus Mortgage Group and Shoreline Mortgages, Pineapple will be able to provide more homebuyers with the best experience and products the industry has to offer."

By deepening its presence in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador, Pineapple will be able to assist more Canadians as they plan to buy a home, refinance or renew their mortgages. To maintain the level of service it is known for, the company has partnered with the leading mortgage groups in the region: APlus Mortgage Group and Shoreline Mortgages , who have now rebranded as Pineapple Aplus Mortgage Group and Pineapple Shorelines Mortgages. By becoming Pineapple's newest strategic lending partners, both teams will help enable growth by leveraging the company's leading technology to drive innovation within the mortgage profession and provide mortgage-seeking Canadians with a seamless, made-to-measure experience.

"We are proud to call APlus Mortgage Group and Shoreline Mortgages our partners – two leading firms in the Canadian mortgage field," said Christa Mitchell, Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Partner at Pineapple. "These partnerships will be key in unlocking Pineapple's potential on the ground, bringing continuity to what we have built since our debut, and offering the best service and mortgage solutions to borrowers in the Atlantic provinces."

Pineapple's decision to service Atlantic Canada signals its ambition to build momentum and pursue its commercial growth. The company is on track to continue expanding its business presence across the country, all while modernizing the entire mortgage industry. With the real estate landscape having significantly shifted over the past few years, the recent increase in interest rates, and the inclusion of the 2022 Federal Budget Housing Plan, Pineapple is poised to offer mortgage-seeking Canadians best-in-class guidance at every step of their journey.

"We are pleased to be joining Pineapple and look forward to working alongside their team as they make their debut in the Atlantic provinces," said Nicole George, Owner and Mortgage Broker at Pineapple APlus Mortgage Group. "Pineapple is set to revolutionize the way people secure their mortgages, and we are both excited and motivated to be part of this journey. Above all, they put people and technology first, and we believe this is key to improving the profession and the homebuyers' experience altogether. With our joint resources and knowledge, I am confident we are set to take over the Atlantic market and become the mortgage destination of choice."

"Pineapple Shoreline Mortgages is thrilled to be part of the Pineapple family as one of its key partners in Atlantic Canada as it enters the market," said Marc Mahoney, Owner and General Manager of Pineapple Shoreline Mortgages. "Pineapple is changing the game in the mortgage industry by revolutionizing the mortgage experience with its fresh positioning and approach to doing business. Paired with our expertise, well-established relationships, and network of agents, we are confident our team will help successfully drive Pineapple's market integration."

About Pineapple

Pineapple is a leader in the Canadian mortgage industry, breaking the mold by focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With over 450 brokers within the network, Pineapple utilizes cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their ultimate dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community, and a proud sponsor of the Canadian Cancer Society, where proceeds from every transaction go to improving the lives of fellow Canadians touched by cancer. Visit www.gopineapple.com for more information.

