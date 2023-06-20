PIMCO Canada Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Representatives from PIMCO Canada Corp. ("PIMCO Canada") joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the five year anniversary of the PIMCO Monthly Income Fund (TSX: PMIF).

PIMCO was founded in 1971 in Newport Beach, California and is a fixed income investment manager. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

