Pilot Coffee Roasters opens three cafes in 30 days across Toronto and Oakville

"After 13 years of leadership in Canada's specialty coffee industry, we couldn't be more excited to expand throughout Toronto, and into new markets like Oakville, for the first time." says Bruce Miller, CEO of Pilot Coffee Roasters. "From our roastery to our cafes, we've established an unparalleled experience by sourcing high quality specialty coffees from Direct Trade partners in the best growing regions in the world."

Pilot Coffee follows a Direct Trade sourcing method for their signature blends and most of their seasonal single origin coffees. Through this method, the roaster is in direct communication with the coffee producer; they personally visit each farm and build genuine, lasting relationships, so the premium coffee prices go straight from Pilot Coffee to their Direct Trade partners. This relationship-based philosophy ensures the highest standards of quality, sustainability and the ability to share each coffee's story with their customers.

The Pilot Coffee cafe experience has been internationally recognized for its modern aesthetic, state-of-the-art equipment and Scandinavian inspired design. They feature a range of espresso and brew options, Pilot Cold Brew™ on tap, rotating seasonal drinks, brewing equipment and retail items, and a growing menu of baked goods made fresh daily.

Toronto openings in the Bay Adelaide Centre and 50 Wagstaff Drive are set for this May, while their Oakville location at 251 Lakeshore Rd. E. will open in June. Increasing their cafe tally to nine, Pilot Coffee also plans to strengthen their online retail experience and wholesale operations across Canada.

About Pilot Coffee Roasters:

Pilot Coffee Roasters is a full-service specialty coffee roaster, online retailer, wholesaler, educator and cafe operator. We focus on Direct Trade partnerships that positively impact the communities at origin, and roast coffees at the vanguard of innovation to offer an unparalleled sensory experience. Rated " Toronto's best coffee roaster " by Toronto Life in 2021.

Visit pilotcoffeeroasters.com for more information.

For further information: For interviews with Pilot Coffee Roasters CEO, Bruce Miller please contact: Trevor Walsh, Marketing Manager, 416-312-1154, [email protected]