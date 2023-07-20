Pillway and MedWorks™ Team Up to Redefine Healthcare Accessibility and Convenience in Canada
20 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET
TORONTO, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Pillway, the leading tech-first digital pharmacy, and MedWorks™, the innovative health and wellness platform, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership aimed at transforming the healthcare experience for Canadians. This partnership will enable Pillway to extend its reach and enhance its offerings, while further integrating MedWorks™'s comprehensive network of top providers. The collaboration promises to provide patients with unparalleled convenience, accessibility, and holistic care, all from the comfort of their own homes.
"We believe that healthcare should be accessible and convenient for everyone," said Nav Sandhar, COO and Co-founder of Pillway. "That's why we're thrilled to partner with MedWorks™, a company that shares our commitment to bringing healthcare and wellness services directly to people's doors or devices. Together, we're making it easier than ever for people to access the medications, care, and support they need to lead healthier lives. With Pillway's focus on the patient experience and MedWorks™'s network of top providers, we're confident that this partnership will have a positive impact on people's health and well-being."
George Barakat, CEO and Founder of MedWorks™, highlighted the transformative impact of the partnership, emphasizing the goal of making healthcare accessible to everyone. He stated, "Our partnership with Pillway is a significant step towards our shared vision of making healthcare accessible to all individuals. By combining Pillway's advanced technology and patient-centric approach with MedWorks™ extensive provider network, we are breaking down barriers and revolutionizing healthcare delivery in Canada. Together, we are empowering individuals from all walks of life to take control of their healthcare journey, ensuring that quality care and support are within reach for everyone, regardless of their circumstances."
Barakat further emphasized the added value of MedWorks™ as an indispensable asset for HR departments seeking to enhance their employees' well-being with comprehensive healthcare and wellness services. He stated, "Moreover, MedWorks™ seamlessly complements our corporate health offering, providing a comprehensive solution that strengthens the value we bring to organizations and their employees. With our partnership, HR departments can now provide their employees with access to a range of healthcare and wellness services, ensuring their well-being is prioritized. Together with Pillway, we are revolutionizing the healthcare experience for individuals and organizations alike, making quality care and support accessible to all."
This partnership represents a crucial milestone in MedWorks™ mission to create a healthcare ecosystem that truly serves the needs of every Canadian, fostering a society where healthcare is equitable and readily available to everyone.
The partnership between Pillway and MedWorks™ will offer a range of innovative services, including:
This partnership marks a significant step forward in Pillway's mission to redefine the pharmacy experience and MedWorks™'s dedication to empowering individuals to take control of their healthcare journey. By leveraging the power of technology and the expertise of their respective teams, Pillway and MedWorks™ are poised to reshape the future of healthcare delivery in Canada.
About Pillway
Pillway is a pioneering tech-first, full-service digital pharmacy that revolutionizes the traditional pharmacy model through the thoughtful use of technology. With a specialized focus on chronic disease management and individuals managing multiple medications per day, Pillway offers best-in-class service for all prescription medication needs. The unique, connected platform seamlessly integrates doctors, pharmacists, and patients, providing a truly holistic healthcare experience. Pillway's dedicated pharmacy care team proactively manages each patient's healthcare journey, ensuring an unmatched and innovative healthcare experience. For more information about Pillway, please visit www.pillway.com.
About MedWorks™
MedWorks™ is a patent-pending app that brings together existing health and wellness services in one convenient platform, making them easily accessible through smart devices. Founded by George Barakat, MedWorks™ aims to empower individuals to prioritize preventative wellness and take control of their healthcare journey. For more information about MedWorks™, please visit www.medworks.com.
SOURCE MedWorks
For further information: Pillway, Jas Binning, Director of Marketing, Phone: 1-833-745-5929 ext. 207, Email: [email protected]; MedWorks Inc., Jennifer Usher, CMO, Phone: 647-236-2027, Email: [email protected]
