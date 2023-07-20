Pillway and MedWorks™ Team Up to Redefine Healthcare Accessibility and Convenience in Canada

TORONTO, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Pillway, the leading tech-first digital pharmacy, and MedWorks™, the innovative health and wellness platform, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership aimed at transforming the healthcare experience for Canadians. This partnership will enable Pillway to extend its reach and enhance its offerings, while further integrating MedWorks™'s comprehensive network of top providers. The collaboration promises to provide patients with unparalleled convenience, accessibility, and holistic care, all from the comfort of their own homes.

"We believe that healthcare should be accessible and convenient for everyone," said Nav Sandhar, COO and Co-founder of Pillway. "That's why we're thrilled to partner with MedWorks™, a company that shares our commitment to bringing healthcare and wellness services directly to people's doors or devices. Together, we're making it easier than ever for people to access the medications, care, and support they need to lead healthier lives. With Pillway's focus on the patient experience and MedWorks™'s network of top providers, we're confident that this partnership will have a positive impact on people's health and well-being."

George Barakat, CEO and Founder of MedWorks™, highlighted the transformative impact of the partnership, emphasizing the goal of making healthcare accessible to everyone. He stated, "Our partnership with Pillway is a significant step towards our shared vision of making healthcare accessible to all individuals. By combining Pillway's advanced technology and patient-centric approach with MedWorks™ extensive provider network, we are breaking down barriers and revolutionizing healthcare delivery in Canada. Together, we are empowering individuals from all walks of life to take control of their healthcare journey, ensuring that quality care and support are within reach for everyone, regardless of their circumstances."

Barakat further emphasized the added value of MedWorks™ as an indispensable asset for HR departments seeking to enhance their employees' well-being with comprehensive healthcare and wellness services. He stated, "Moreover, MedWorks™ seamlessly complements our corporate health offering, providing a comprehensive solution that strengthens the value we bring to organizations and their employees. With our partnership, HR departments can now provide their employees with access to a range of healthcare and wellness services, ensuring their well-being is prioritized. Together with Pillway, we are revolutionizing the healthcare experience for individuals and organizations alike, making quality care and support accessible to all."

This partnership represents a crucial milestone in MedWorks™ mission to create a healthcare ecosystem that truly serves the needs of every Canadian, fostering a society where healthcare is equitable and readily available to everyone.

The partnership between Pillway and MedWorks™ will offer a range of innovative services, including:

Transfer a Prescription: Patients can now transfer their prescriptions to Pillway and have their medications delivered directly to their homes, as fast as the same day, and completely free of charge. With the guidance of expert pharmacists, patients will receive personalized assistance throughout the transfer process.

Pharmacist Consultation: Patients can book a free consultation with Pillway's expert pharmacists to review their existing medications, ensuring safe interactions and addressing any questions or concerns. Additionally, patients can receive recommendations on vitamins that should be taken alongside prescribed medications, promoting a comprehensive approach to healthcare.

Treating Minor Conditions: Pillway provides a fast, convenient, and private way to treat minor conditions such as allergies, cold sores, acid reflux, and UTIs. Patients can skip the waiting room and book an appointment with a pharmacist, who will then have the medications delivered directly to their homes, as fast as the same day. Great option if you do not have a family doctor, limited access to one or would like to treat your condition quickly and privately.

Additional Services of Pillway: Pillway offers an array of additional services to simplify the medication management process. Patients can connect with expert pharmacists at any time, easily order medications for their families, and benefit from a specialized program for those who take multiple medications a day that pre-sorts medications into convenient packets, provides reminders for taking medications, offers automatic refills and renewals, and includes ongoing guided care from the pharmacy team, all with free home delivery.

Pre-sorted Vitamin Packets: One of the standout features of Pillway's services is the introduction of pre-sorted vitamin packets. These convenient daily packets are carefully curated, neatly organized, and labeled, effortlessly fitting into patients' daily routines. The packets are specially formulated to promote heart health, energy, immunity, joint health, and focus, adding an extra layer of support to patients' overall well-being.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in Pillway's mission to redefine the pharmacy experience and MedWorks™'s dedication to empowering individuals to take control of their healthcare journey. By leveraging the power of technology and the expertise of their respective teams, Pillway and MedWorks™ are poised to reshape the future of healthcare delivery in Canada.

About Pillway

Pillway is a pioneering tech-first, full-service digital pharmacy that revolutionizes the traditional pharmacy model through the thoughtful use of technology. With a specialized focus on chronic disease management and individuals managing multiple medications per day, Pillway offers best-in-class service for all prescription medication needs. The unique, connected platform seamlessly integrates doctors, pharmacists, and patients, providing a truly holistic healthcare experience. Pillway's dedicated pharmacy care team proactively manages each patient's healthcare journey, ensuring an unmatched and innovative healthcare experience. For more information about Pillway, please visit www.pillway.com.

About MedWorks™

MedWorks™ is a patent-pending app that brings together existing health and wellness services in one convenient platform, making them easily accessible through smart devices. Founded by George Barakat, MedWorks™ aims to empower individuals to prioritize preventative wellness and take control of their healthcare journey. For more information about MedWorks™, please visit www.medworks.com.

SOURCE MedWorks

For further information: Pillway, Jas Binning, Director of Marketing, Phone: 1-833-745-5929 ext. 207, Email: [email protected]; MedWorks Inc., Jennifer Usher, CMO, Phone: 647-236-2027, Email: [email protected]