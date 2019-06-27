Pilatus PC-24 Super Versatile Jet Achieves Transport Canada Certification

Following the success of Pilatus' wildly-popular PC-12, the PC-24 proves that the sky's the limit when it comes to aviation innovation. The aircraft's unique features make it the only Super Versatile Jet in the world. Operators have access to almost twice as many airports worldwide, largely due both to the jet's ability to safely land on unpaved surfaces, as well as its class-leading short-field performance. With the performance and operating economics of a light jet, this spacious flat-floor aircraft will totally transform air travel for its customers.

"Introducing customers to the first-ever Pilatus business jet is an important milestone for Levaero", said Robert Arnone, CEO, Levaero Aviation. "We're honoured to be Canada's sole provider of an aircraft that offers this level of cutting-edge technology."

Other standout features of the PC-24 include larger cabin space with flexible interior configuration, greater payload capabilities, improved safety and Quiet Power Mode™. Passengers will experience the gold standard of air travel with the aircraft's well-appointed interior.

"The PC-24 is going to be a game-changer within the Canadian aviation landscape, especially given its unique varied mission capabilities," added Stan Kuliavas, Levaero Aviation, Vice President, Sales and Business Development. "With its off-road capabilities and versatility, this aircraft will allow travelers to complete their individualized missions more efficiently than with any other jet."

The PC-24 is now available for purchase in Canada with the first Canadian-registered aircraft to be delivered this summer.

About Levaero Aviation Inc.

Levaero Aviation Inc. delivers a full complement of turnkey and mission-specific solutions to the aviation marketplace and is the exclusive authorized Pilatus PC-12 and PC-24 Sales & Service Centre for Canada. Levaero Aviation is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Ontario with a National Sales office based in Toronto, Ontario, offering extensive MRO capabilities to Canadian and international general aviation owners and operators.

About Pilatus

Founded in 1939, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd is the only Swiss company to develop, produce and sell aircraft to customers around the world: from the legendary Pilatus Porter PC-6 to the best-selling single-engine turboprop in its class, the PC-12 – the world's first ever business jet for use on short unprepared runways. Pilatus is one of the largest employers in Central Switzerland.

