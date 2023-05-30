PiiComm Inc. Unveils New Website to Support Accelerated Growth and Expanded Service Offerings

OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - PiiComm Inc., a leading provider of managed mobility services, is excited to announce the launch of its new website, www.piicomm.ca. The revamped site has been strategically designed to align with the company's rapid growth and expanded service offerings, catering to the entire enterprise mobility management (EMM) journey.

PiiComm Inc unveils a new website, showcasing its expanded managed mobility services for IT and Operations teams looking to simplify managing, scaling and protecting their mobile device assets. (CNW Group/PiiComm Inc.)

As PiiComm experienced over 70% revenue growth in the past three years, CEO Rick Robilliard expressed the need for a new website that accurately represents the company's expertise and capabilities. "IT professionals work in a rapidly evolving digital landscape that includes an increasing operational reliance on mobile devices, the rise of remote work, and the pressing importance of data security. The new site shares how PiiComm is uniquely positioned to help organizations address these challenges."

The enhanced PiiComm website not only delivers a visually appealing interface with faster site speed, intuitive navigation, and mobile responsiveness but also provides comprehensive content to educate visitors on EMM and its five pillars. These pillars include strategic sourcing, staging and deployment, lifecycle management, MDM as a Service, and secure decommissioning. The website showcases industry-specific approaches and opportunities, catering to a wide range of professionals interested in optimizing their current unified endpoint management strategy to uncover efficiencies and cost savings.

"This website launch signifies an exciting new chapter in PiiComm's already successful journey," said Julie Harrison, VP of Marketing. "We encourage IT professionals responsible for managing, scaling, and protecting their company's mobile assets to explore our site and discover the solutions we offer."

About PiiComm Inc.

With over 15 years of experience, PiiComm Inc. is a leading provider of managed mobility services across North America. The company helps enterprises reduce operational costs, mitigate risks, increase efficiency, and simplify mobile device management throughout the entire lifecycle of their mobile IT assets.

