Pietro Fiorentini Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Its Unrivalled Smart Gas Metering Solutions

LONDON, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global smart gas metering market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Italy-based Pietro Fiorentini S.p.a with the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award. Employing high-performance smart gas metering technology, Pietro Fiorentini emerges as a leading provider for the utilities sector thanks to cutting-edge solutions that ensure high efficiency, boost safety, minimize costs, and advance energy operations.

"Pietro Fiorentini is growing much faster than the competition in the swiftly expanding global smart gas metering market. It exhibited impressive growth of 25% in 2020. Since 2016, its smart gas meter production increased three-fold, crossing six million smart meters in September 2020," said Jonathan Robinson, Global Power & Energy Research Director. "Simultaneously, the company completed several essential acquisitions to consolidate geographically and widen its product portfolio."

Pietro Fiorentini signed several fruitful partnerships with various energy companies and government authorities worldwide. It entrenched itself in the leadership position by introducing innovative solutions such as a new smart gas meter 4.0 with environment-friendly and monitoring features that can interrupt gas supply in the case of earthquakes, thus providing better safety for users.

"We are proud to receive this important award that testifies our growing leadership role in the smart metering sector," states Cristiano Nardi, Executive President of the Pietro Fiorentini Group. "A key success factor has been the ability to constantly listen to our customers, closely working with them and modulating our role depending on their needs. This approach implies a level of interaction between Pietro Fiorentini and its partners that is much beyond a normal supplier-customer relationship, which leads to concrete and valuable benefits for both sides. Our concept of 'quality' is related not just to the product itself but also with regard to all the interactions that characterize the customer journey and inevitably have an impact on Pietro Fiorentin perception as a reliable and highly performing partner".

Pietro Fiorentini delivers best-in-class customer service, placing clients at the center of all its activities. It has the capabilities and experience to design and manufacture customizable products within a short period to ensure rapid time-to-market. It takes a proactive approach to understanding customer needs and the particular regulatory and market circumstances in which they operate to tailor their products to their specific needs. The company works jointly with customers on smart metering solutions to reduce operational costs by detecting and handling potential risks before they emerge.

"Pietro Fiorentini's customer-centric approach and insight into smart gas metering technologies meet and exceed its customers' needs and expectations," noted Maksym Beznosiuk, Best Practices Analyst. "By offering unparalleled efficiency and reliability to its customers, it is all set to capture a larger share of this dynamic and challenging market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Pietro Fiorentini S.p.a

Pietro Fiorentini, founded in Bologna in 1940, is today one of the major industrial companies in the North East of Italy, with headquarters in Arcugnano (Vicenza). The Group has around 30 locations amongst its manufacturing and commercial sites, both in Italy and abroad, and employs around 2,400 people worldwide. In 2020 reached consolidated revenues exceeding € 380 million, an increase of about 17% compared to 2019. The Group has a solid customer base including natural gas distribution and transmission companies, Oil & Gas companies, EPC and industrial end-users, which recognize its absolute standing in terms of product and process innovation. At the core of the company's production is a wide range of technologically advanced solutions all along the natural gas supply chain: from components and services for transmission and distribution networks, to a series of engineered solutions that include valves, multi-phase meters, process plants, reducing and metering systems. In the last ten years the company has made significant investments in R&D, M&A, plants and production means, which have led to a leadership position in the Smart Metering sector and more generally in Smart Grids, offering integrated end-to-end solutions thanks to the unique combination of the most sophisticated mechanical and electronic skills with the software solutions provided by the subsidiary Terranova, a company that employs more than 350 people. More recently, as part of the energy transition process, the Group is accelerating its efforts to seize the new opportunities related to green energy sources such as biomethane, hydrogen and power to gas. With a strong focus on the global market, the Group generates over 70% of its revenues outside of Italy.

