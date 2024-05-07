Pierrefonds-Roxboro prepares to launch a design competition for a public square

PIERREFONDS-ROXBORO, QC, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - A design competition for a public square adjacent to Pierrefonds- Roxboro's aquatic and recreational complex will soon be launched nationwide.

On May 6, the Borough Council approved a proposal to award a detailed design contract for the development of this public square following a design competition.

Location of the future public square, between the borough hall and the aquatic centre currently under construction. (CNW Group/Arrondissement de Pierrefonds-Roxboro (Ville de Montréal))

A request for an exemption from the Cities and Towns Act (R.S.Q., c. C-19) was submitted to the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH) under section 573.3.1. This would authorize the Borough to award a professional services contract to the winner of the design competition.

A mandate has also been awarded to develop the functional and technical parameters governing the design of the future public square.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro seeks to encourage excellence in urban planning, landscape architecture and design throughout its territory. Through this competition, the borough hopes to create an exceptional place that will become the focal point of community, cultural and civic life in our area.

An investment of about $4.5 million from the Ten-Year Capital Programme is planned for the first phase of the project, which will ultimately benefit all residents of the borough.

"Through the development of this future public square, we want to create a sense of pride among our residents. Our intention is to create a unifying atmosphere in a space that people can fully identify with," says Dimitrios (Jim) Beis, Mayor of the Borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

The future public square, scheduled for completion in 2028, follows the expansion of the Pierrefonds library in 2019, the development of Millennium Park in the fall of 2022, and the construction of the Pierrefonds-Roxboro Aquatic Complex, which will be completed in the spring of 2026.

The new development will also consolidate the vocation and appeal of what will become the heart of the borough's identity and of Projet Connexion.

