Pierre Lassonde Increases Ownership in ATEX Resources Inc.

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Mr. Pierre Lassonde announced today that he has recently purchased 3,000,000 common shares of ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) (the "Company") through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.

As a result of these recent purchases, Mr. Lassonde currently owns or exercises control and direction over 13,030,000 common shares of the Company and 10,030,000 common share purchase warrants ("2024 Warrants"). Each 2024 Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share in the Company at any time prior to December 2, 2024. Mr. Lassonde's current shareholdings represent approximately 12.56% of the current issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis. Mr. Lassonde has further advised the Company that he has acquired the additional 3,000,000 common shares for investment purposes. He has indicated that he will review his holdings from time to time and that he may increase or decrease his position as future circumstances may dictate.

For further information: Pierre Lassonde - Chairman & CEO Firelight Investments LLC, 45 Hazelton Avenue, Suite B, Toronto, ON M5R 2E3