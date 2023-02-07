Pierre Lassonde Decreases Ownership in Rubicon Organics Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Mr. Pierre Lassonde announced today that as a result of a series of transactions sale made between February 2, 2023 and February 7, 2023 he now indirectly owns or exercises control and direction over less than 10.0% of the current issued and outstanding common shares of Rubicon Organics (TSXV-ROMJ) and is no longer a reporting insider.

As of the date of the last Early Warning Report filed on June 22, 2022, in respect of Mr. Lassonde, he directly or indirectly owned or exercised control or direction over 5,715,413 Common Shares and 284,587 Warrants, which at that time represented an ownership interest of approximately 10.21% or 10.66% on a partially diluted basis.

Mr. Lassonde has indicated that he will continue to review his holdings from time to time and that he may increase or decrease his position as future circumstances may dictate.

SOURCE Pierre Lassonde

For further information: Pierre Lassonde, Chairman and CEO, Firelight Investments, LLC, 45 Hazelton Avenue, Suite A, Toronto, ON M5R 2E3