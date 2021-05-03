Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption

TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMB.UN) Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund, a closed-end investment fund (the "Fund"), announced today that 380,656 units of the Fund, representing 10.44% of the outstanding units of the Fund, were submitted for redemption on the annual redemption date of April 30, 2021. In total, 380,384 Class A units and 272 Class F units were submitted for redemption. Unitholders who tendered Class A units for redemption will be entitled to receive $8.2825 per unit, the net asset value per unit on the annual redemption date. Unitholders who tendered Class F units for redemption will be entitled to receive $9.0406 per unit, the net asset value per unit on the annual redemption date. Redeeming unitholders will also be entitled to receive the previously announced monthly distribution for April for Class A of $0.0339 per unit and for Class F of $0.0369 per unit. Payments will be made on or before May 21, 2021.

For further information: Arthur Galloway, Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Tel: (416) 955-4108, Web site: www.pictonmahoney.com, Email: [email protected]