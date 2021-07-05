Picton Mahoney Asset Management re-opens Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund and Picton Mahoney Fortified Arbitrage Plus Alternative Fund to New Investors

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Picton Mahoney Asset Management ("Picton Mahoney"), today announced that as of tomorrow, July 6, 2021, Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund and Picton Mahoney Fortified Arbitrage Plus Alternative Fund (collectively, the "Funds") will re-open to new investors. Trades submitted for the Funds will be processed in accordance with each fund's opening schedule, as described in each fund's offering document.

Picton Mahoney reserves the right to close the Funds or otherwise restrict investment at a later date.

About Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management specializes in differentiated investment solutions and rules-based volatility management. Picton Mahoney helps its clients fortify their portfolios based on experience honed over the years through different market cycles and investing environments.

Founded in 2004 and 100% employee-owned, Picton Mahoney is a portfolio management boutique entrusted with over $9.1 billion (as at May 31, 2021) in assets under management. Pioneers of Authentic Hedge® investment principles and practices in Canada, the firm offers a full suite of investment solutions, including mutual and alternative funds, to institutional and retail investors across the country.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Alternative funds can only be purchased through a registered dealer and are available only in those jurisdictions where they may be lawfully offered for sale.

