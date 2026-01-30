Picton Mahoney Asset Management Provides Update on Fee Structure for Three Conventional Mutual Funds

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Picton Mahoney Asset Management ("PICTON Investments") today announced that it will discontinue the performance fees for three conventional mutual funds (the "Funds"), effective on or about January 30, 2026 {the "Effective Date").

The change is being made to align the fee structures within the PICTON conventional mutual fund line up.

An amendment to the offering documents of the Funds reflecting the following changes will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on or about January 30, 2026.

As of the Effective Date, performance fees will no longer be charged on each class of units of the following Funds:

PICTON Global Equity Fund – Class A, Class F, Class FT, Class T, Class I, and Class O Units

PICTON Income Fund - Class A, Class F, Class FT, Class T, Class I, and ETF Class Units

PICTON Balanced Fund - Class A, Class F, Class FT, Class T, and Class I Units

No action is required from unitholders.

To learn more about PICTON Investments' full suite of funds, visit www.pictoninvestments.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Alternative mutual funds can only be purchased through a registered dealer and are available only in those jurisdictions where they may be lawfully offered for sale.

About PICTON Investments

PICTON Investments is a Canadian investment firm with $16.6 billion in assets under management (as at December 31, 2025), recognized for pioneering alternative investment strategies that challenge traditional thinking. Since 2004, we have been helping advisors and investors rethink portfolio construction – moving away from traditional models toward more resilient, diversified solutions. Leveraging deep expertise in quantitative research, fundamental analysis, and authentic hedging strategies, we champion a modern approach designed to deliver more consistent, risk-adjusted returns. Our philosophy is to "Build from the Bear Up," embracing a bear mindset of resiliency, adaptability, and strength to provide Canadians with greater certainty.

SOURCE Picton Mahoney Asset Management

For further information: Leisha Roche, Chief Marketing Officer, Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Tel: (416) 955-4108, Email: [email protected], Website: www.pictoninvestments.com