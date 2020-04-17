Picton Mahoney Asset Management Named 15th on the 2020 Best Workplaces™ in Canada List

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, April 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Picton Mahoney Asset Management ("Picton Mahoney") is being recognized as one of this year's Best Workplaces™ in Canada with less than 100 employees, after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute in Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience, in addition to a "Culture Brief" outlining an ongoing commitment to making the career experience with the firm a rewarding one. This list, and related stories, will appear in a Special National Report on Friday April 17, 2020 in The Globe and Mail.

A great workplace culture is vital to the success of Picton Mahoney. Owned entirely by employees, Picton Mahoney is a boutique investment management company with a committed, empowered and talented team. The core values at Picton Mahoney guide the employee experience and contribute to the culture which fosters strong, transparent relationships.

"In addition to being certified as a Great Place to Work®, Picton Mahoney has been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada." said David Picton, President, CEO & Portfolio Manager, Picton Mahoney. "This landmark designation is a direct reflection of our employees' engagement, their commitment to living by our values and ultimately creating a unique workplace culture that we all celebrate."

"We are so proud to be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada. We foster an environment of growth and development and provide our employees with exceptional career opportunities, including the ability to make a positive impact to our economy by contributing to our philosophy of helping Canadian investors reach their financial goals with greater certainty. We also have a core focus on the health and well-being of our employees and understand the importance of providing flexibility and work-life balance." said Celeste Warren, Head of Human Resources, Picton Mahoney.

The 2020 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process is based on two criteria: two-thirds of the total score comes from confidential employee survey results and the remaining one-third comes from an in-depth review of the organization's culture. This process offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, this provides crucial data relative to Picton Mahoney's five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, integrity, and camaraderie. This year's list received over 400 registrations and over 80,000 employees participated in the 2020 "Best Workplaces™ in Canada" survey, rolling out to impact over 300,000 Canadian employees.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine. Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There's only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it.

About Picton Mahoney

Picton Mahoney Asset Management specializes in differentiated investment solutions and rules-based volatility management. Picton Mahoney helps its clients fortify their portfolios based on experience honed over the years through different market cycles and investing environments.

Founded in 2004 and 100% employee-owned, Picton Mahoney is a portfolio management boutique entrusted with over $6.5 billion (as at March 31, 2020) in assets under management. Pioneers of Authentic Hedge® investment principles and practices in Canada, the firm offers a full suite of investment solutions, including mutual and alternative funds, to institutional and retail investors across the country.

