Picton Mahoney Asset Management Launches New Long Short Alternative Fund to Help Canadian Investors Seeking to Manage Volatility and Mitigate Downside Risk

Addition of new, timely fund makes Picton Mahoney's Fortified Alternative Fund family the largest offering1 of liquid alternatives in Canada

TORONTO, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Picton Mahoney Asset Management ("Picton Mahoney") today announces the launch of the new Picton Mahoney Fortified Long Short Alternative Fund. The fund will offer four classes of units, Class A, Class F, Class I and ETF units. The ETF units will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today (ticker symbol PFLS). Class A, F and I units were launched on July 7, 2020 and are offered to the public as conventional mutual fund securities.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of our new Picton Mahoney Fortified Long Short Alternative Fund at a pivotal moment for many Canadian investors seeking to manage volatility and mitigate downside risk. We have been actively managing our Authentic Hedge® long short strategy for over 14 years and have achieved our objectives of providing investors with equity market like returns with better downside risk mitigation. Our new alternative fund offering now allows a much broader segment of Canadian investors to benefit from our proven experience and results" said David Picton, President, CEO and Portfolio Manager at Picton Mahoney.

The Fortified Alternative Funds incorporates Picton Mahoney's proprietary Fortified Investing™ approach—a proven rules-based technique focused on managing risk by mitigating downside exposure while seeking to build long-term growth, regardless of market conditions.

Fund Name What the Fund offers ETF Class Ticker Class A Fund Code Class F Fund Code Picton Mahoney Fortified Long Short Alternative Fund The Fund's investment objective is to provide consistent long-term capital appreciation with an attractive risk-adjusted rate of return by investing in long and short securities. To achieve its objective, the Fund aims for less net equity market exposure through the use of short positions as compared to a long-only equity strategy and is designed to dampen volatility and mitigate downside risk relative to typical long-only portfolios heavily exposed to broad market movements. PFLS PIC 3200 PIC 3201

"In the current unpredictable environment, investors are understandably concerned about equity market volatility. Our new fund aims to offer a more comfortable investment experience, helping Canadians stay invested and on track in meeting their financial goals with greater certainty," said David Picton, President, CEO and Portfolio Manager at Picton Mahoney. "At Picton Mahoney, we are proud to offer Canada's largest selection of liquid alternative funds to meet investors' needs."

To learn more about Picton Mahoney's full suite of funds, visit www.pictonmahoney.com.

About Picton Mahoney

Picton Mahoney Asset Management specializes in differentiated investment solutions and rules-based volatility management. Picton Mahoney helps its clients fortify their portfolios based on experience honed over the years through different market cycles and investing environments.

Founded in 2004 and 100% employee owned, Picton Mahoney is a portfolio management boutique entrusted with over $7.4 billion (as at June 30, 2020) in assets under management. Pioneers of Authentic Hedge® investment principles and practices in Canada, the firm offers a full suite of investment solutions, including mutual and alternative funds, to institutional and retail investors across the country.

1Based on the number of liquid alternative mutual funds offered in Canada within a single fund family as at July 15, 2020

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Alternative funds can only be purchased through an IIROC-registered dealer and are available only in those jurisdictions where they may be lawfully offered for sale.

