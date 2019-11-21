Picton Mahoney Asset Management Celebrates 15 Years of Fortifying Canadian Investors' Portfolios

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Picton Mahoney Asset Management ("Picton Mahoney") today celebrates 15 years in the asset management business, with the focused objective of helping investors achieve their goals with greater certainty. Over this time, the firm has served some of Canada's largest institutions and investors with its unique investment process. Key differentiators include the development of a proprietary portfolio construction framework, known as the Picton Mahoney Fortified Investing process and distinctive investment management strategies offered through discretionary managed accounts, as well as hedge, alternative, exchange traded and mutual fund solutions under its Authentic Hedge® and Fortified brands.

"We would like to thank our clients, employees, and partners for 15 years of trust, collaboration and partnership," said David Picton, President, CEO & Portfolio Manager, Picton Mahoney. "Fifteen years ago, we established a framework for our firm centered on trust, sincerity, excellence and transparency. I am proud to say that we have kept true to our original values and look forward to what the future will bring to the investment business."

Entrusted with $7.4 billion (as of October 31, 2019) in assets under management and with an impressive track record through all market cycles, Picton Mahoney remains an innovator in investment management. The firm is proud to remain Canadian and 100 per cent employee-owned and continues to focus on its objective of helping investors achieve their financial goals with greater certainty.

About Picton Mahoney

Picton Mahoney Asset Management specializes in differentiated investment solutions and rules-based volatility management. Picton Mahoney helps its clients fortify their portfolios based on experience honed over the years through different market cycles and investing environments.

Founded in 2004 and 100% employee-owned, Picton Mahoney is a portfolio management boutique entrusted with over $7.4 billion (as at October 31, 2019) in assets under management. Pioneers of Authentic Hedge® investment principles and practices in Canada, the firm offers a full suite of investment solutions, including mutual and alternative funds, to institutional and retail investors across the country.

