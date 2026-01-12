/C O R R E C T I O N -- Pickleplex Social Club/

In the news release, Pickleball Canada Selects Pickleplex Social Club as Host Venue of 2026 Pickleball Canada National Championship, issued 12-Jan-2026 by Pickleplex Social Club over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Pickleball Canada Selects Pickleplex Social Club as Host Venue of 2026 Pickleball Canada National Championship

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Pickleball Canada is thrilled to announce that Pickleplex Social Club has been selected as the host venue for the 2026 Pickleball Canada National Championship, taking place August 25–30, 2026, at Pickleplex's Downsview and Vaughan locations within the Greater Toronto Area.

Pickleball Canada Selects Pickleplex Social Club as Host Venue of 2026 Pickleball Canada National Championship (CNW Group/Pickleplex Social Club)

These two state-of-the-art facilities will provide an exceptional championship environment, showcasing pickleball at its highest national level within purpose-built, dedicated pickleball venues. The championship will feature competition across 21 indoor pickleball courts over five days, offering athletes, officials, and spectators a premier event experience in one of Canada's largest and most diverse metropolitan regions.

"It's an honour to host Canada's top pickleball athletes for this year's national championship and our team is already hard at work with Pickleball Canada to create a fantastic experience for players coming from all over the country," said Steven Fry, Co-Founder & CEO, Pickleplex Social Club.

The event is expected to welcome players, officials, volunteers, and spectators from coast to coast, further strengthening and expanding the national pickleball community. Championship categories will include women's and men's singles, women's and men's doubles, mixed doubles, as well as Pickleball Canada's Provincial Team Competition (PTC), which will be held during the week of competition.

In 2026, the Provincial Team Competition will play an enhanced role within Pickleball Canada's athlete pathway, serving as one of the evaluation criteria for selection into Pickleball Canada's National Development Program. This initiative supports the identification and development of athletes as Canada continues to strengthen its presence on the international pickleball stage.

"The National Championship brings together individuals from across Canada to build a thriving pickleball community, and we can't wait to work with Pickleplex to grow the event and unlock new opportunities for the sport," said Pickleball Canada's Executive Director, Barry Petrachenko.

The 2026 Pickleball Canada National Championship promises to be a landmark event, celebrating athletic achievement, community connection, and the continued evolution of pickleball across the country.

To learn more about Pickleplex Social Club visit: www.pickplexclub.ca

To learn more about Pickleball Canada visit: https://pickleballcanada.org/

Pickleball Canada Contact: [email protected]

Pickleplex Social Club Contact: [email protected]

Correction: An earlier version of this release listed the incorrect dates of the event in the first paragraph. It now reads "August 25–30, 2026" instead of the original "August 18–23, 2026".

SOURCE Pickleplex Social Club