Pickering College celebrates historic addition to campus at construction kick-off event

NEWMARKET, ON, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Pickering College is marking the start of construction of West Lake House, a historic addition to the PC campus. Over 600 members of the Pickering College community gathered at a celebratory event on Friday afternoon where the excitement for this much-anticipated building was palpable.

You could feel the excitement in the air at the West Lake House Construction Kick-Off Celebration. (CNW Group/Pickering College) A rendering of West Lake House on Pickering College's campus in Newmarket. (CNW Group/Pickering College) Members of the Pickering College Board of Directors, Head of School, Diamond Schmitt Architects Inc. and Maystar General Contractors were on hand to celebrate at the Construction Kick Off Event on March 31. (CNW Group/Pickering College)

West Lake House will add 50,000 square feet of learning space and feature a 600-seat auditorium for full school gatherings, science labs, a makerspace, a Junior School wing, music and theatre rooms, an arts room, and will be home to the school's radio station 102.7 CHOP FM. The building has been designed by international architectural firm Diamond Schmitt Architects Inc. and will be built by construction firm Maystar General Contractors.

"Our aim is to design a building true to Quaker design principles for Pickering College that facilitates campus growth," says Gary Watson, one of the architects of West Lake House with Diamond Schmitt. "The design of West Lake House embodies the ideals of the school and its ambitions, while respecting its site, community and history. It will provide a space to nurture future global leaders."

The learning spaces in West Lake House will help students develop the skills they need for the future, whilst also developing the values and character traits that will help them as future leaders and global citizens. At the heart of a Pickering College education is the vision to develop innovative, courageous and compassionate global citizens who take action, true to Quaker values.

"I am so excited to see what happens when we have inspired faculty and staff, and ambitious and creative students learning in West Lake House," said Cinde Lock, Head of School. "The addition of West Lake House to our campus will give us the space to grow and to thrive. We are so grateful to our donors for their support and the critical role they play in making learning opportunities at Pickering College possible."

Fundraising for this facility has been supported by the entire school community including current and past parents, staff, faculty, alumni, and other friends of the school. West Lake House will be an incredible addition to the Pickering College campus for this and future generations of students.

About Pickering College

Pickering College is Canada's only Quaker-founded independent day and boarding school for boys and girls from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12. Founded in 1842 and established in its current Newmarket location since 1909, Pickering College's vision is to develop innovative, courageous and compassionate global citizens who take action, true to Quaker values. The school's international network of alumni includes prominent academics and scientists; lawyers and judges; artists, musicians and filmmakers; social entrepreneurs and business innovators; and government and public service members. Pickering College is a full member of UNESCO's Associated Schools Network (ASPnet).

