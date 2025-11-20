Pickering College Celebrates the Official Re-Opening of the Eric Veale Memorial Arena: Community gathers for first official hockey game between students, alumni

NEWMARKET, ON , Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Pickering College welcomed generations of its community on Saturday, November 15, for the official re-opening of the Eric Veale Memorial Arena, an enduring cornerstone of school life and a cherished landmark in Newmarket's sporting history.

The celebration drew students, parents, alumni, past parents, donors, and friends who gathered to honour the arena's storied past and its bright future. The event's ceremonial puck drop was performed by Newmarket Deputy Mayor Tom Vegh, joined by three members of the Veale family, underscoring the deep legacy of long-time teacher and former acting Headmaster Eric Veale, for whom the arena is named.

Following the ceremony, spirited cheers rose from the stands as alumni took to the ice against current students in the first official match on the newly renovated rink.

For more than fifty years, the Eric Veale Memorial Arena has been an anchor of belonging, mentorship and athletic excellence. Built in 1971 through the vision and dedication of alumni during Eric Veale's leadership, it soon earned its reputation as offering "the best ice in Newmarket" in the coldest arena.

The renewal project preserves this legacy while equipping the facility for decades ahead. The revitalized arena features updated systems and enhanced community access, ensuring students and athletes continue to grow, compete, and connect in a space built with purpose and pride. A newly added multi-purpose gym, complete with a rock-climbing wall, expands programming possibilities and strengthens opportunities for student wellness and recreation.

Pickering College extends heartfelt appreciation to the many supporters who made this re-opening possible. Together, they have helped shape a space that will continue to inspire young people, welcome alumni home and bring the broader community together.

