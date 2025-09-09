Pickering College Launches Sphere Program: Inspiring Young Innovators Through Experiential Learning

NEWMARKET, ON, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Pickering College has launched the Sphere Program, a one-of-a-kind program for students in Grades 4 and 5 focused on innovation and land-based learning. Through hands-on projects that blend technology, creativity, and real-world problem-solving, this interdisciplinary curriculum inspires students to explore big questions and connect their learning with purpose.

From building robots that support local farmers to investigating space exploration, biodiversity, and sustainability, the Sphere Program nurtures independence, resilience, and leadership in a small class setting.

"The Sphere Program is unlike any other program in education today. It helps students connect with real people solving real problems, so our young learners begin to see how they can shape the world too. By building connections with community partners, students see how their learning has an impact far beyond the classroom," says Dr. Cinde Lock, Head of School.

Learning within this program takes place on the school campus, at the school's 77-acre farm, and within the broader community. The program is organized around four immersive themes that integrate science, technology, the arts, outdoor education, and the humanities:

Plants vs. Machines: Exploring natural and human-made systems, such as designing irrigation robots and investigating plant adaptations.

Hearth to Atmosphere: Understanding how society and context influence exploration and innovation through projects like simulating life on Mars and mapping natural resource use.

Science of Life: Investigating biodiversity, human health, and nutrition through hands-on inquiry and wellness initiatives.

Rocks, Resources, and Rights: Examining conflict, natural resources, and sustainability with community partners and the use of drones, sensors, and other technology.

"A lesson in coding may turn into a project on sustainable farming, or a unit on culture may spark new ways of thinking about community and leadership," says Julia Hunt, Assistant Head of School, Strategic Initiatives. "In Sphere, students aren't just learning about science or technology. They're applying it. Whether exploring ecosystems or studying human health, they see the direct connection between their learning and the world."

Students themselves are eager to share what makes the program unique. "We get to use technology like robots and coding, but also go outside and explore nature. It makes learning fun because it connects everything," says Carter Matthews, a Grade 4 student in the Sphere Program.

The launch of the Sphere Program represents the next chapter in Pickering College's quest to lead the way.

"We didn't create the Sphere Program to fit the mold. We built it to redefine what school can be," says Dr. Lock. "It gives students purpose, direction, and a real-world connection to their learning. Most of all, it helps them see how their ideas can make a difference—right now, not someday."

Discover the Sphere Program in action at Pickering College's Open House on Saturday, October 18, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For full details, visit www.pickeringcollege.on.ca/sphere

About Pickering College

Pickering College is Canada's only Quaker-founded independent day and boarding school for students from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12. Founded in 1842 and established in its current Newmarket location since 1909, Pickering College's mission is to instil in each individual the ability and responsibility to make the world greater, better, and more beautiful than they discovered it. The school's international network of alumni includes prominent academics and scientists; lawyers and judges; artists, musicians and filmmakers; social entrepreneurs and business innovators; and government and public service members. Pickering College is a full member of UNESCO's Associated Schools Network (ASPnet).

