Pickering Casino Resort Announced as Name of New Gaming Property Currently Under Development in the Eastern GTA

"While we have so much more to develop and construct, being able to share the brand name of the resort with the community is an exciting next step for us," said Tyrone Waite, General Manager, Pickering Casino Resort.

Construction of Pickering Casino Resort started last year and is projected to open in two phases. The first phase is slated to open in early 2020 and will feature a number of gaming and dining options, while the second phase will include a full scope of entertainment amenities and hotel offerings. Once complete, the development will employ over 2,000 as part of the casino resort's team.

"We will now be concentrating on hosting career fairs and seeking local talent to join our team. We are looking for people who have exceptional guest service skills and are willing to learn and grow with the company. We have great training programs that will equip our team members with the right skill set and set them up for future success," added Waite.

Information regarding employment opportunities as well as resort details and developments can be found at pickeringcasino.com.

One Toronto Gaming is a partnership between Great Canadian and Brookfield Business Partners ("Brookfield"), that has been selected to operate gaming facilities located in the Greater Toronto Area, including Pickering Casino Resort. In August 2017, Great Canadian and Brookfield were selected as the successful proponents by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation ("OLG") to operate the three existing gaming facilities in the GTA, now branded as Casino Woodbine, Casino Ajax and Great Blue Heron Casino.

ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is a B.C. based company that operates 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

SOURCE Great Canadian Gaming Corporation - Media Relations

For further information: Media Contact: Sonja Mandic, Director, Media Relations and Social Responsibility, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, 604.889.7114, smandic@gcgaming.com

Related Links

www.gcgaming.com

