PIA Law will match donations made to The Frontline Fund in efforts to raise $100,000

Starting today, PIA Law will match all confirmed donations to The Frontline Fund, up to a collective maximum of $50,000. This partnership is particularly fitting for PIA Law whose clients rely heavily on the care and compassion of healthcare professionals during their stay in hospital after suffering life altering accidents. These are the same health care workers who are currently on the front lines of the pandemic that the Covid-19 virus has brought upon our country and the globe. Over the next four weeks PIA Law aims to raise a total of $100,000 for The Frontline Fund.

"The situation our frontline healthcare workers are facing is unprecedented," said Caroline Riseboro, President and CEO, Trillium Health Partners Foundation, a member of the steering committee for The Frontline Fund. "They are working around the clock, at risk of contracting COVID-19. They are isolating themselves from their families to avoid spreading the virus. They are tired, anxious, and under relentless pressure to keep fighting. And yet, every day, they go back to work to protect us. We need to protect them, too."

Hospitals are facing unanticipated and unprecedented costs and strain related to the pandemic. The Frontline Fund seeks to gather donations that will provide relief to these valiant caregivers through three key pillars:

Supplies: From personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks, disinfectants, and disposable clothing; to life-saving ventilators and testing equipment; to the digital infrastructure needed to enable virtual patient care, frontline healthcare workers need more tools to win this battle and keep Canadians safe.



Supports: Being on the frontlines of this pandemic takes a huge toll. Gift cards, peer-to-peer mental health support, and hotel rooms near the hospital will help our frontline workers protect their families, get much needed rest, and prepare themselves for the effort ahead.



Research: Hospitals need funding to conduct vital research like clinical drug trials to discover therapeutic breakthroughs and intense vaccine development efforts.

"PIA Law has always had an affinity for all the health care workers that support and care for the clients that we represent. Now they are being asked to spearhead the fight against this virus and PIA Law wants to help all frontline workers in this great battle in any way we can," says Dale Orlando, a Partner at McLeish Orlando Lawyers, a member firm of PIA Law. "This partnership is a natural one for the PIA; it's our way of saying thank you to all the front line workers for what they are doing to keep us safe."

Donations can be made online through The Frontline Fund's website at www.frontlinefund.ca. PIA Law will match all proof of donations, up to a collective maximum of $50,000 received. Please email your confirmation of payment to [email protected]. For more information visit www.pialaw.ca/frontlinefund. All Canadians are encouraged to donate as their donations stay in their home province and are granted to hospitals that need it most.

About the PIA

PIA Law is an alliance of three of the country's top-ranked personal injury law firms in Ontario who share one common goal: to provide unparalleled legal representation to accident victims and their families. All Personal Injury Alliance law firms are recognized leaders in personal injury law, and we are highly respected by the insurance industry and our peers. When negotiations fail to provide a fair settlement, our law firms have the resources and experience to take a case to trial. Each PIA member law firm has an excellent trial record, with some of the highest judgments in Canadian history.

About The Frontline Fund

The Frontline Fund was created by leaders in the healthcare fundraising sector who formed a national coalition to help leading Canadian hospitals and foundations raise urgently needed funds to support the highest priority needs of participating hospital foundations, including to support COVID19 and support for the Northern Territories and Indigenous health. The goal is to provide Canadians with an easy, streamlined way to support hospitals in the form of financial assistance. The hope of this national collaborative effort is to raise awareness for this urgent need and to provide an easy, one-stop solution for Canadian individuals and businesses who want to help.

