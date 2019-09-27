PI Financial Named One of Canada's Top Growing Companies

VANCOUVER, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - PI Financial Corp. (PI) today celebrated its ranking as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in an inaugural program created by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business. PI earned its spot on the list through three-year revenue growth of 166%.

"This ranking is a reflection of the calibre of our team, and the quality of the advice we provide to our clients," said Jean-Paul Bachellerie, PI's Chief Executive Officer. "Our firm has established our reputation on independent, experience-driven financial advice, and our capabilities have enabled us to grow rapidly, advising more clients on wealth management strategies, and growing our capital markets business, including our research, investment-banking, advisory, and sales and trading practices. Our strong performance is a function of the value we generate for our clients, and we look forward to building on the significant momentum we have created over the last number of years."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada.

The full list of 2019 winners is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

About PI Financial Corp.¨

PI Financial Corp. is an independent, national, full-service investment dealer, providing a wide range of investment products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional investors. It is also one of Canada's top investment banks for small to mid-cap Canadian companies and has expertise in the resource, technology, industrial products, transportation, healthcare and consumer discretionary sectors. Today PI advises more than 50,000 clients and has over 300 employees in its 17 offices across Canada.

