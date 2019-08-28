PI Financial Appoints Gus Papageorgiou as Head of Research

VANCOUVER, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - PI Financial Corp. (PI) today announced the appointment of Gus Papageorgiou as Head of Research. In addition to overseeing PI's research activities, Mr. Papageorgiou will also provide analyst coverage of the technology sector, leveraging his more than 25 years of experience across several technology areas. Over the last 20 years he has been consistently ranked one of the top technology analysts in Canada, and was named the 2019 Top Stock Picker for software and IT services by StarMine / Refinitiv.

Most recently Mr. Papageorgiou was Director, Equity Research for technology at Macquarie Capital Markets, and previously spent 15 years covering technology at Scotiabank. Prior experience includes roles at BCE Ventures and Nortel Networks. Mr. Papagergiou will be based in Toronto.

"Gus has an outstanding track record as an equity analyst, and PI's clients and investment managers will benefit from his deep technical experience across the Canada and U.S. technology sector," said Jean-Paul Bachellerie, PI's Chief Executive Officer. "This appointment deepens PI's technology expertise, further enhancing one of the strongest technology coverages in the country. With a deep bench of focused analysts in both Toronto and Vancouver, PI is well placed to capitalize on relationships in these rapidly expanding technology centers."

Mr. Papageorgiou is a CFA, and holds a Masters in Business Design from the Domus Academy in Milan, Italy where he specialized in innovation and design, and an MBA from Dalhousie University.

About PI Financial Corp.

PI Financial Corp. is an independent, Western Canadian based, full-service investment dealer, providing a wide range of investment products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional investors. It is also one of Canada's top investment banks for small to mid-cap Canadian companies and has expertise in the resource, technology, industrial products, transportation, healthcare and consumer discretionary sectors. Today PI advises more than 50,000 clients and has over 300 employees in its 17 offices across Canada.

