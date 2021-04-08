Phzio Canada's MSK360 virtual physiotherapy platform launches to Manulife Group Benefit Members

Approximately 1 in 5 employees will experience a musculoskeletal condition annually that impacts their ability to perform in the workplace (1). For Plan Sponsors, employees who are struggling with physical injuries, functional restrictions or limited mobility for example see an increased need for treatment programs, accommodations and time away from work.

Manulife is offering their plan members basic access to MSK360. This includes injury prevention content, early intervention, therapeutic programs and preferred rates for virtual providers, that can be claimed using the plan member's benefits coverage.

Plan sponsors will have the option to upgrade access to MSK360 for their plan members and provide unlimited virtual evaluations and treatments, ergonomics assessments, and physical conditioning plans. With this option, plan sponsors will also gain access to advanced MSK360 metrics for pre-disability MSK patterns, utilization, consumption and member satisfaction.

Details and demos can be accessed at: https://msk360.ca/manulife

Plan sponsor MSK360 upgrades are priced at $1 per employee, per month.

Curtis Hollister, COO Phzio Canada "we are privileged to be working with forward thinking teams like those at Manulife. Through our unique approach to early interventions, injury prevention programs and effective therapeutic treatments we are working to keep employees physically prepared for work and life. Historically, employers have invested heavily in supporting mental wellness at work, this partnership is a leap forward for the physical health of employees."

About Phzio, and the MSK360 Therapeutic Platform

Phzio is a leading virtual physiotherapy company which has recently developed the MSK360 platform. Phzio provides advanced virtual tools and reporting systems for physiotherapists to use while assessing and documenting their patient's progress. Phzio's mission is to deliver remarkable content and virtual sessions on physical injury prevention, early intervention and rehabilitation programs for plan sponsors and their plan members with musculoskeletal disorders.

SOURCE Phzio Canada

For further information: Contact Phzio: Curtis Hollister, 613-608-8889, [email protected]