PHYTO-GENIOUS Launches New Line of High-Purity NMN Products to Revolutionize Healthy Aging Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - PHYTO-GENIOUS, a leading innovator in healthy aging solutions, has announced the launch of its revolutionary line of high-purity Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) products. By obtaining Natural Product Number (NPN) Licenses from Health Canada and leveraging the expertise of its affiliated laboratory, the company aims to transform the aging experience for its customers.

The newly launched NMN product line reaches a remarkable 99.9% purity, ensuring that customers receive the maximum benefit from the groundbreaking science behind NMN. Committed to upholding the highest standards in healthy aging solutions, PHYTO-GENIOUS manufactures all products at its FDA-registered GMP facility in British Columbia, Canada. The company's recent attainment of NPN Licenses for its NMN 30000, NMN 15000, NMN 10000, NMN 6000, and NMN 3000 products underscores its dedication to quality, safety, and effectiveness.

In addition to its manufacturing prowess, PHYTO-GENIOUS has deep-rooted affiliation with Innovate Phytoceuticals. The laboratory is equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by a highly skilled R&D team with over 20 years of expertise in genetics, extraction, drug development, and product formulation. This affiliated laboratory enables PHYTO-GENIOUS to collaborate intensively on research and product development, further enhancing the quality and effectiveness of its healthy aging solutions.

"We are thrilled to have obtained our NPN License from Health Canada, which reinforces our commitment to providing our customers with high-quality, scientifically backed healthy aging solutions," said Barry Jeboult, Director of Sales of PHYTO-GENIOUS. "We are constantly pushing the boundaries of scientific research to develop the most effective and innovative healthy aging solutions for our customers."

The health claims associated with PHYTO-GENIOUS's licensed NMN products include supporting energy metabolism and tissue formation, maintaining the body's ability to metabolize nutrients, and promoting normal growth and development. With the launch of its high-purity NMN product line and the backing of Health Canada, PHYTO-GENIOUS is poised to become a prominent player in the healthy aging market.

For more information about PHYTO-GENIOUS and its innovative line of NMN products, please visit https://phytogenious.com/ .

About PHYTO-GENIOUS:

PHYTO-GENIOUS stands at the forefront of healthful aging solutions, committed to enabling clients to pursue healthier and more vibrant lifestyles. Capitalizing on advanced research from its affiliated laboratory Innovate Phytoceuticals, PHYTO-GENIOUS creates quality, premium products that are firmly supported by scientific evidence and stringent testing procedures.

SOURCE Genuity Natural Health Technology Corporation

For further information: Barry Jeboult, Director of Sales, [email protected], www.pgnmn.com