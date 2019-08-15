Photon Control to Speak at Annual Conference of Metallurgists

VANCOUVER, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Photon Control Inc. ("Photon Control" or the "Company") (TSX: PHO), a leading developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies to the global semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce that one of its Materials Engineers, Hamed Akbari, PhD is scheduled to speak at Copper 2019, as part of the Annual Conference of Metallurgists on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Vancouver Convention Center in Vancouver, BC.

The Annual Conference of Metallurgists is the premier event in Canada for the metallurgy and materials community and is held on August 18 to 21, 2019. In his presentation, Mr. Akbari will discuss a method he developed for quantifying the antimicrobial susceptibility of microorganisms to copper. Copper has natural antimicrobial properties and is used in healthcare settings as antimicrobial surfaces to reduce health care-associated infection.

"As we continue to invest in research and development, we have developed a strong culture of innovation, collaboration and thought leadership," said Nigel Hunton, Chief Executive Officer. "Hamed brings a unique background to Photon Control, and his experience in materials science, engineering and nanotechnology increases the breadth and depth of our engineering team and will increase our collaborative efforts with our customers in developing disruptive technologies."

Photon Control Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. These products are used by the world's largest wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers and end users in the semiconductor and solid-state industries. Photon Control Inc.'s high quality products provide industry leading accuracy, speed and quality in the most extreme conditions and are backed by a team of experts providing a variety of on-site and remote services including custom design, installation, training and support. The Company is headquartered in an ISO 9001:2015 manufacturing facility in Vancouver, BC, has a sales and engineering office in San Jose, California and a sales distribution network across Asia. Photon Control Inc. is listed on TSX, trading under the symbol ''PHO." Additional information about the company can be found at https://www.photoncontrol.com/investors/

