Photon Control to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019

VANCOUVER, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Photon Control Inc. ("Photon Control" or the "Company") (TSX: PHO), a leading developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies to the global semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit ("CEO Summit") on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the St. Regis Hotel in San Francisco, California.

Nigel Hunton, Chief Executive Officer and Daniel Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating on behalf of the Company. The presentation materials utilized during the CEO Summit will be made accessible in the investor relations section on Photon Control's website at www.photoncontrol.com.

About The 11th Annual CEO Summit

The CEO Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 21 management teams during the 30-minute group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 21 management teams collectively hosting the 2019 CEO Summit include: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI.AS), Brooks (BRKS), Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP), Cohu (COHU), CyberOptics (CYBE), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST Corporation (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Nanometrics (NANO), PDF Solutions (PDFS), Photon Control (PHO.TO), Pivotal Systems (PVS.AX), Rudolph Technologies (RTEC), Soitec (SOI.PA), and Veeco Instruments (VECO).

The CEO Summit is being co-sponsored by Cowen & Co., Jefferies, Litchfield Hills Research, and Stifel.

The CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is July 5, 2019.

To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit's co-chairs:

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye

Guerrant Associates

Phone: (808) 960-2642

Email: lguerrant@guerrantir.com Claire E. McAdams

Headgate Partners LLC

Phone: (530) 265-9899

Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Photon Control Inc.

Photon Control Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. These products are used by the world's largest wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers and end users in the semiconductor and solid-state industries. Photon Control Inc.'s high quality products provide industry leading accuracy, speed and quality in the most extreme conditions and are backed by a team of experts providing a variety of on-site and remote services including custom design, installation, training and support. The Company is headquartered in an ISO 9001:2015 manufacturing facility in Vancouver, Canada, has a sales and engineering office in San Jose, California, and a distribution network across Asia. Photon Control Inc. is listed on TSX, trading under the symbol ''PHO." Additional information about the company can be found at https://www.photoncontrol.com/investors/

SOURCE Photon Control Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: IR@photoncontrol.com

