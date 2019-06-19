Photon Control Announces Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Photon Control Inc. ("Photon Control" or the "Company") (TSX: PHO), a leading developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies to the global semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce the results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held on June 18, 2019.

On a vote by ballot, each of the five nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated May 10, 2019 were elected to the Board of Directors.

The results of the vote on the election of the Board of Directors are as follows:

Board of Directors Votes For Votes Withheld Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) Charles F. Cargile 36,250,934 98.73% 465,179 1.27% Nigel Hunton 35,818,238 97.55% 897,875 2.45% Michele Klein 36,270,338 98.79% 445,775 1.21% D. Neil McDonnell 36,247,995 98.73% 468,118 1.27% Ronan McGrath 33,708,478 91.81% 3,007,635 8.19%

The other item of business at the AGM was to reappoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration.

By resolution passed by a show of hands, KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. Proxies received as of 11:30 am (Eastern) on June 14, 2019 with respect to the reappointment of KPMG LLP, were voted as follows: 37,314,618 shares (representing 99.74% of the shares voted) voted for, and 98,111 shares (representing 0.26% of shares voted) withheld.

About Photon Control Inc.

Photon Control Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. These products are used by the world's largest wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers and end users in the semiconductor and solid-state industries. Photon Control Inc.'s high quality products provide industry leading accuracy, speed and quality in the most extreme conditions and are backed by a team of experts providing a variety of on-site and remote services including custom design, installation, training and support. Headquartered in an ISO 9001:2015 manufacturing facility in Vancouver, BC, Photon Control Inc. is listed on TSX, trading under the symbol ''PHO." Additional information about the company can be found at https://www.photoncontrol.com/investors/

