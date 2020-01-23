Photographer Nicolas Ruel Is The Latest Four Seasons Envoy: Explore The Serengeti Through His Lens

"As the influencer marketing space evolves, Four Seasons continues to innovate how we authentically tell our stories, connecting with audiences in new ways and elevating compelling brand content," says Peter Nowlan , Chief Marketing Officer, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "While we still see value in traditional influencer collaborations, we're also embracing new formats and pursuing innovative mediums that seek to immerse our audience within the world of Four Seasons. Stories like Nicolas' embody the spirit of our Envoy program. His evocative, emotional and artful experience is our vision for Envoy realized on film."

Ruel is the latest artist to collaborate with the world's leading luxury hospitality company as part of Envoy by Four Seasons, the brand's unique, follower-blind approach to influencer marketing. Since the program's launch in 2018, individuals from diverse backgrounds and cultures, specializing in an array of art forms, have been invited to share their perspectives and stories. The result is authentic, original content showcasing Four Seasons Envoy's passion for travel and craftsmanship. With over 1000 global applicants to date, Four Seasons continues to encourage and inspire artists worldwide to apply. Read more about the program and submit an application here.

About Nicolas Ruel

Based in Montreal, Canada, Ruel is known internationally for his work celebrating the intersection of motion, colour and culture. His portfolio spans 70 cities across 40 countries and five continents. Selected from more than a thousand global candidates, Ruel's thoughtful compositions merge two distinct photos to create one captivatingly complex scene.

"When I applied to the Envoy by Four Seasons program, I did not comprehend the impact it would have on my life," says Ruel. "Being fully immersed in the culture of the Serengeti, capturing its beauty on film, and meeting the local community, has been a lifelong dream. As a brand, Four Seasons stands out to me; not simply because of the once-in-a-lifetime experiences they can deliver, but also because they are truly embracing art as a platform for storytelling. And the results speak for themselves."

Experiencing the Serengeti with Four Seasons

From its suite of unforgettable programming and offerings, Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti curated an itinerary for Ruel, featuring a hot air balloon voyage above the Tanzania bush; a full day safari under the guidance of a Four Seasons Maasai guide; a search for the elusive black rhino and other fascinating inhabitants of the Serengeti; an opportunity to experience local Maasai traditions and ceremonies; and excursions to the famed archaeological site of Olduvai Gorge, and to Gong Rock to see its famed rock paintings created by ancient local tribes.

Those inspired to experience the Serengeti first-hand can browse Four Seasons property experiences here.

Ruel's Envoy journey follows that of spoken word artist Marshall Davis Jones, who created a spoken word poem inspired by a stay at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii, Missy Dunaway whose paintings and illustrations reflect upon travels in Hoi An, Vietnam with Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, and most recently, paper and light artists Hari & Deepti, who journeyed to Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo, creating their masterwork in the days following.

About Envoy by Four Seasons

Launched in November 2018, Envoy by Four Seasons is a pioneering program reimagining the influencer space through a creative and distinctive approach to storytelling. World-class storytellers, content creators and artists across all mediums are invited to collaborate and share what it means to be in the moment, and to connect to diverse cultures, places and experiences as facilitated by Four Seasons.

Read more about Envoy by Four Seasons at fourseasons.com/envoy and follow the hashtag #FSEnvoy on social media for the latest news and updates about the program, and to experience the creative journeys of Four Seasons Envoys.

More About Nicolas Ruel

Nicolas Ruel is a fine art photographer based in Montreal, Quebec. His in-camera double-exposure method—a prevalent feature in his work— creates unique visual signatures. His works have been featured in solo and group exhibitions in Montreal, Toronto, New York, Paris, and Tokyo, and are part of numerous public and private collections. He is represented in Canada by Galerie de Bellefeuille.

Instagram: @nicolas_ruel_art

Website: nicolasruel.com

