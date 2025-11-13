Four Seasons Introduces New World Icons 2027 Private Jet Experience Itinerary Featuring Five First-Time Destinations

Taking flight March 26 – April 14, 2027, this 20-day adventure blends rare and remarkable experiences – from snowmobiling across Iceland's shimmering Langjökull Glacier and admiring the timeless grandeur of the Doge's Palace in Venice to exploring Langkawi's dramatic limestone karsts and winding mangrove forests – complete with stays at the newest Four Seasons property in Mexico, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol, and the historic Hotel Danieli in Venice that will be reintroduced as Danieli, A Four Seasons Hotel, Venice in 2026.

"The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience continues to evolve with our guests' growing curiosity and desire for transformative and meaningful travel," says Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Four Seasons. "New World Icons builds on our legacy of seamless, personalized travel, boundless freedom, and unrivalled discovery, continuing to redefine how guests experience the world with Four Seasons."

With interest already high and seats limited to just 48 guests, New World Icons combines some of the world's most captivating destinations with iconic settings, exclusive local access, and genuine care in every detail.

Introducing New World Icons(March 26 – April 14, 2027)

Hong Kong, China; Langkawi, Malaysia; Jaipur, India; Venice, Italy; Iceland's Golden Circle and The Blue Lagoon; Anguilla; and Los Cabos, Mexico

Curated for those who seek both breadth and depth of experience, New World Icons balances city energy, island allure, and the beauty of nature in equal measure, offering multiple days in each destination, access to hard-to-reach hideaways, and seamless transfers aboard the state-of-the-art aircraft fully customized for Four Seasons.

The adventure begins in Hong Kong, a city pulsing with energy, where neon-lit streets, bustling markets, and hidden cultural gems beckon exploration. From there, guests are whisked to Langkawi's emerald mangroves and dramatic karsts, navigating winding waterways with a Four Seasons naturalist and encountering playful monkeys, soaring sea eagles, and otters in one of the world's most biodiverse geoforests.

In Jaipur, the vibrancy of Rajasthan comes alive through private palace access, where opulent architecture and rich history set the stage for a gala dinner fit for royalty, complete with a thrilling camel polo demonstration. Venice offers a contrasting elegance: guests stay at the meticulously restored Danieli, A Four Seasons Hotel, Venice and take to the skies by helicopter for a day amid the alpine beauty and designer boutiques of Cortina d'Ampezzo, the celebrated "Pearl of the Dolomites."

The journey turns north to Iceland's Golden Circle, where guests snowmobile across the glistening expanse of Langjökull Glacier, trek past geysers, and relax in the mineral-rich waters of The Blue Lagoon. From there, Caribbean turquoise waters and sun-soaked shores frame glass-bottom kayaking in Anguilla, and the journey concluding with deep-sea fishing off the storied coastline of Los Cabos, home to Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol.

Starting at USD 219,000 per person (based on double occupancy).

Seamless by Design: Private Jet Experience

Every journey is supported by a dedicated Four Seasons team – including an Executive Chef, Concierge, Journey Physician, and Experience Manager – who travel alongside guests from start to finish, ensuring comfort and care in every detail. Aboard the fully customized Airbus A321neo-LR, one of the widest and tallest cabins in its class, guests enjoy a space thoughtfully configured for just 48 passengers with room to socialize, making the journey as much of a highlight as each destination.

Travel Sooner: 2026 Itineraries with Limited Availability

With most 2026 Four Seasons Private Jet Journeys already fully booked, only a select number of seats remain on the following itineraries for those wishing to travel before New World Icons departs:

Asia Unveiled (March 28 – April 12, 2026) – Uncover the enchantment of seven destinations across Asia – where the buzzing energy of Tokyo and the jungle-fringed shores of Bali reveal a tapestry of world wonders, vibrant cities, and idyllic islands await on this 16-day journey.

(March 28 – April 12, 2026) – Uncover the enchantment of seven destinations across Asia – where the buzzing energy of Tokyo and the jungle-fringed shores of Bali reveal a tapestry of world wonders, vibrant cities, and idyllic islands await on this 16-day journey. Ancient Explorer (March 4 – March 26, 2026) – Explore historical wonders of the world, from the storied ruins of Easter Island and the crystalline waters of the Great Barrier Reef to the majestic Petra in Jordan and the art-filled streets of Madrid.

(March 4 – March 26, 2026) – Explore historical wonders of the world, from the storied ruins of Easter Island and the crystalline waters of the Great Barrier Reef to the majestic Petra in Jordan and the art-filled streets of Madrid. International Intrigue (April 14 – May 4, 2026) – Find tranquillity among the Maldives' pristine beaches, feel the pulse of Paris and Marrakech, and marvel at the sweeping vistas of Tanzania's golden savannahs on this 2026 around-the-world Private Jet Journey.

(April 14 – May 4, 2026) – Find tranquillity among the Maldives' pristine beaches, feel the pulse of Paris and Marrakech, and marvel at the sweeping vistas of Tanzania's golden savannahs on this 2026 around-the-world Private Jet Journey. World of Wellness (May 7 – May 26, 2026) – This exclusive, one-time journey brings together the best of experiential travel with intentional moments of rejuvenation for the mind, body and spirit. Over 20 days and across eight destinations, explore Maui's volcanic coastlines and lush valleys, Koh Samui's tranquil jungle retreats, and the sun-kissed cliffs and Mediterranean charm of Taormina. Each day seamlessly blends iconic Four Seasons stays with bespoke wellness experiences designed to nourish mind, body, and spirit.

For more information and to start planning a journey, click here.

About the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience

All Four Seasons Private Jet Experience itineraries include accommodations in Four Seasons hotels and resorts, or – in more in more remote locations or at sea – at hotels and aboard vessels carefully selected by Four Seasons.

Learn more about the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience and follow the #FSJet hashtag on Instagram for the latest and to continue exploring the custom-designed Four Seasons Private Jet.

The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience is operated and sold by TCS World Travel, dedicated to delivering immersive, worry-free travel experiences for the globally curious luxury traveller. The aircraft is operated by Titan Airways Limited. For more information from the industry leader in private jet journeys, click here.

Contact:

Four Seasons

Emily Killion

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts