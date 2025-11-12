Four Seasons Expands Middle East Presence Led by Exceptional New Developments Across Saudi Arabia

From the Red Sea to Diriyah, Four Seasons expands its Saudia Arabian portfolio with six new hotels and three residential developments

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Four Seasons, the world's leading luxury hospitality and branded residential company, continues its expansion in the Middle East, driven by a strong development pipeline across Saudi Arabia. Combining new builds, landmark destinations, and private residences under a single luxury brand, Four Seasons continues its intentional growth, grounded in personalized service and unparalleled experiences.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Red Sea at Shura Island Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay

"The Middle East is central to our long-term growth strategy, and Saudi Arabia in particular offers extraordinary opportunity across culture-rich cities and transformative coastal destinations," says Alejandro Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons. "Guided by a focused development strategy and a deep commitment to service excellence, we're thoughtfully expanding our portfolio with trusted partners to deliver luxury experiences defined by authenticity, personalization and human connection."

Saudi Arabia: Strategic Focus and New Destinations

Reaffirming its commitment to driving tourism growth and transformation within the Kingdom, Four Seasons is expanding its presence in the country with six new-build hotels and three residential developments. These additions join Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre, a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rated property that has proudly served as a landmark of luxury hospitality in the capital for more than 20 years. This flagship destination will be complemented by a dynamic collection of new Four Seasons experiences across Saudi Arabia, including:

Residential Offerings and Regional Momentum in the Middle East

For discerning buyers seeking to call Four Seasons home, the company's offerings continue to flourish as it marks 40 years of branded residential leadership. Recent milestones include the opening of an exceptional residential development in Bahrain Bay; the announcement of the brand's second standalone offering in Dubai; and the sale of over 50 percent of available units at the recently announced Four Seasons Private Residences Red Sea at Shura Island.

Upcoming Four Seasons resorts and residences across the Middle East include:

Four Seasons Resort Ajman at Al Zorah (UAE) – A beachfront oasis with breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf, conveniently located just a 35-minute drive from the Dubai International airport, will offer a seamless blend of urban accessibility and natural tranquillity.

– A beachfront oasis with breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf, conveniently located just a 35-minute drive from the International airport, will offer a seamless blend of urban accessibility and natural tranquillity. Four Seasons Private Residences Abu Dhabi at Saadiyat Beach (UAE) – The gated beachfront community will offer a collection of villas, beach mansions, a variety of suites, and penthouses for those seeking privacy, elegance, and timeless living on Saadiyat Island's pristine shores.

– The gated beachfront community will offer a collection of villas, beach mansions, a variety of suites, and penthouses for those seeking privacy, elegance, and timeless living on Saadiyat Island's pristine shores. Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Muscat (Oman) – The waterfront redevelopment will introduce Four Seasons guests to beautifully appointed hotel rooms, suites, and Private Residences in the Sultanate capital.

– The waterfront redevelopment will introduce Four Seasons guests to beautifully appointed hotel rooms, suites, and Private Residences in the Sultanate capital. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Ras Al Khaimah at Mina (UAE) – This project is set to showcase a beachfront sanctuary combining hotel suites and luxury branded residences in one of the UAE's fastest-growing coastal destinations.

As Four Seasons accelerates its growth in Saudi Arabia and throughout the Middle East, the company continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in luxury hospitality, residential, and experiential travel. Guided by a legacy of service excellence, Four Seasons remains focused on sustainable, long-term growth while continuing to be an employer of choice for top talent in the region and around the world.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 133 hotels and resorts and 58 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

