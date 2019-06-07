Photo Opportunity / Media Advisory: 12 hockey all-stars lace up to power play for prostate cancer awareness

OAKVILLE, ON, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX: SPG)( SPG.WT), and two-time Stanley Cup Champion, Adam Graves present the sixth annual Spark Power Play Challenge in support of Prostate Cancer Canada. The one-day hockey tournament will be held on June 11th from 7:30 am – 4:30 pm in Oakville, ON.

The tournament will include a VIP Meet and Greet with special NHL and Canadian Olympic hockey alumni.

Media are invited to attend this event. Call to reserve a parking spot. Media are advised to arrive between 7:00 am to 7:15 am to set up—the event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 am sharp.

Spark Power Play Challenge

WHEN: Tuesday, June 11, 2019; Doors open at 7:00 am

WHERE: Sixteen Mile Sports Complex, 3070 Neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, ON L6M 4L6

PHOTO OP: VIP Meet and Greet with NHL and Canadian Olympic Hockey Team alumni; Spark Power Play hockey tournament; Donation ceremony

WHAT: Spark Power's sixth annual Spark Power Play Challenge is a one-day hockey tournament with NHL and Canadian Olympic Hockey Team alumni to raise awareness and life-saving funds for Prostate Cancer Canada.

WHO: Participating athletes include: Adam Graves, Brad May, Dave McLlwain, Denis Maruk, Doug Gilmour, Laura Stacey, Mike Krushelnyski, Natalie Spooner, Renata Fast, Sami Jo Small, Shayne Corson, and Todd Warriner.

Sponsors: Amp Solar, AppCentrica, BDO Canada LLP, BMO, Canaccord Genuity, e-Compliance, Element Fleet, G4S, Goodmans LLP, PCL Construction, Stature Films, and Tim Hortons.

Video: Spark Power's PSA Video here.

About Spark Power Group Inc.

Spark Power Corp., (TSX: SPG) (SPG.WT) is a leading independent provider of integrated power solutions to industrial, commercial, and institutional customers across North America. Spark Power's 750+ employees help deliver power solutions that reduce costs, make the environment a priority, and empower our 6,500+ customers to transition to the grid of the future. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com. Like us on Facebook, Check us out on LinkedIn, and Follow us on Twitter @SparkPowerCorp.

About Prostate Cancer Canada

Prostate Cancer Canada is the leading national foundation dedicated to the elimination of the most common cancer in men through research, advocacy, education, support and awareness. As one of the largest charitable investors in prostate cancer research in Canada, Prostate Cancer Canada is delivering continuous improvement in prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and support. Learn more at prostatecancer.ca.

SOURCE Spark Power Group Inc.

For further information: to reserve a media pass, or to arrange an interview, please contact: Abigail Ardila, Spark Power Corp., Special Events Coordinator; 905-220-8137, aardila@sparkpowercorp.com