Photo and Video Opportunity: Manulife to Display Over 12,000 Canadian Flags to Pay Tribute to Our Fallen Heroes, Hold Service of Remembrance

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - For the tenth consecutive year, Manulife will plant more than 12,000 Canadian flags on the front lawn of its global headquarters to recognize and pay tribute to members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) ahead of Remembrance Day. Each flag represents ten military personnel who have lost their lives in wartime or peacekeeping missions.

Manulife will be hosting a service of remembrance for colleagues on November 8, 2024 to recognize and honour the more than 120,000 brave Canadians who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who continue to serve.

Manulife continues to support The Royal Canadian Legion by encouraging colleagues to donate to receive a Poppy from members of the Legion in their communities, or online to the National Poppy Fund at www.legion.ca/manulife.

Media are welcome to capture images and/or video of the flag display between November 5 and November 8. RSVP required. The flag garden will remain on display until sundown on November 11. Media are also welcome to attend the ceremony on November 8.

What: Manulife's Annual Remembering the Fallen Commemorative Ceremony

When:

Ceremony: Friday, November 8 at 10:30 a.m. (media are encouraged to arrive at 10 a.m. )

Flag display: Tuesday, November 5 to Saturday November 11

Where: 200 Bloor St. E., Toronto, Ontario – Front lawn of Manulife's global headquarters

