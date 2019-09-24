Photo Advisory - Hockey Hall of Fame Legend Darryl Sittler to make a personal appearance at WINNERS Heartland on Saturday, September 28th

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - To welcome hockey season, former Toronto Maple Leaf captain and Hockey Hall of Famer, Darryl Sittler, will be greeting fans and signing autographs at the WINNERS Heartland store in Mississauga. Customers and hockey fans are invited to meet the legend in person and shop WINNERS' selection of team apparel and accessories.

What: Darryl Sittler meet-and-greet at WINNERS Heartland



When: Saturday, September 28 from 10AM-12PM



Where: WINNERS Heartland, 650 Matheson Blvd W, Mississauga

