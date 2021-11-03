Phone, Keys, Honibe: New, Improved Honey Drops from PEI... an On-the-Go Must-Have.

Honey Drops contain half a teaspoon of pure Canadian honey each, with no added sugars, artificial flavours, colours, preservatives or fillers; making them a mess-free way to enjoy honey from anywhere. Honibe's scientifically researched patented technology turns liquid honey into solid while still retaining its sweetness and natural health benefits.

"We are receiving amazing feedback from consumers! Aside from great reviews, people are also sharing how they use the product - from the most common "as a sweetener" to "something that keeps me going in marathons". Everyone knows the benefits of honey; this product also delivers on the consumers' need for convenience," says Eins Mutuc, Director of Marketing at Honibe.

While harnessing the natural immuno-boosts of honey, Honibe Honey Drops make for tasty added nutrients to kids' lunches for school, sweet snacking for hikes, camping and other outdoor excursions plus natural sugaring for everyday hot beverages like tea or coffee. These drops serve as an overall simple way to control and indulge in sweet cravings while replacing the use of more refined sugars. They're also easy to carry or store in any desk drawer, bag, pocket or console.

About Island Abbey Foods:

Island Abbey Foods Ltd®., owners of the Honibe® brand, produces natural health products and specialty foods that pursue health and wellness with the fewest ingredients possible. After shattering a jar of liquid honey while hiking, Honibe founder John Rowe invented a better way to travel with honey. Research led to the patented Honibe® Technology - the only pure solid honey in the world scientifically proven to retain its natural health benefits.

