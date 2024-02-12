Phoenix's First Super Bowl Ad "Multiple Positions" Spotlights Convenience and Renewed Confidence in Men's Health

Phoenix, Canada's First Digital Health Clinic for Men, Debuts during Super Bowl LVIII

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Phoenix, Canada's pioneering digital health clinic for men, makes its grand television debut during Super Bowl LVIII with its inaugural campaign. Founded in 2020 by Kevin Bache and Gavin Thompson, Phoenix is committed to providing convenient and discreet healthcare solutions tailored to men across Canada. Through its platform, Phoenix.ca , men can access licensed Canadian physicians, personalized treatment options, and enjoy free nationwide shipping, addressing sensitive health issues such as ED and hair loss.

The 60-second Super Bowl ad, titled "Multiple Positions," delivers a captivating narrative focusing on convenience and discretion in addressing men's health concerns. Set in a historical battlefield tent, the ad features a General inspiring delusional confidence in himself and the men around him, attributing it to the convenient and discreet delivery of Phoenix's medication. Through compelling storytelling, the spot reinforces the belief that every man deserves a comeback. Beyond the Super Bowl, the campaign will continue to resonate with audiences, extending its reach through strategic placements during marquee sports programming throughout the year.

Commenting on the campaign, Kevin Bache and Gavin Thompson emphasized the importance of empowering men to take control of their health. "Phoenix is more than just a telehealth platform; it's about equipping men with the necessary tools to address their health concerns conveniently and discreetly," said Bache. "By launching our debut campaign during one of the biggest nights in television, we aim not only to start meaningful conversations about men's health in Canada but also to raise awareness about the availability of our platform." He continued, "With 52% of all men affected by ED and the often-avoided conversation that goes hand-in-hand with seeking treatment, Phoenix is the solution to the problem, and we want more men to know about it."

In addition to its Super Bowl debut, Phoenix is poised for significant growth this year. As the current market leader in men's telehealth, providing care to thousands of Canadian men each month, Phoenix has plans to triple its workforce and treatment offerings in the coming months. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to providing a unique care experience tailored to the evolving healthcare needs of men. "We're focused on driving positive change in men's healthcare, delivering comprehensive solutions tailored to individual needs and transforming lives along the way," added Thompson.

Phoenix is Canada's first digital health clinic for men. Driven by a commitment to enhance men's well-being through accessible and personalized healthcare, men can experience instant access to licensed Canadian physicians, personalized treatment options, and free shipping nationwide. Phoenix prioritizes a convenient patient-centric journey, requiring an online consultation with a licensed healthcare practitioner to ensure a tailored approach to treatment.

