Phoenix Rising Concert - World Premiere Featuring Renowned Violinist Angel Wang

Koerner Hall in the TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning

Toronto December 2, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Internationally acclaimed violinist Angel Wang is thrilled to present The Canadian Chinese Society for the Arts (CCSA) orchestra in concert at Toronto's iconic Koerner Hall on Saturday, December 2, 2023

Renowned violinist Angel Wang and her Phoenix Rising concert bring a nostalgic return to times past via the music of Chinese composers from days gone by, a journey that combines novelty and synergy between the East and West.

The Phoenix Rising concert will take place on December 2, 2023, at Koerner Hall, Toronto. (CNW Group/Canadian Chinese Society for the Arts)

The concert will present the world premiere of a new work for orchestra and violin solo created for Angel Wang, written by one of the most acclaimed Canadian Chinese composers, Alice Ping Yee Ho. Joining this musical extravaganza is the Gemini award winning composer and conductor Claudio Vena, with whom Angel will perform the most influential Chinese orchestral music: "Butterfly Lovers" violin concerto, "Galloping Horses" and "Jasmine Flower", in addition to selections from the classic musical cannon: Mahler's Symphony No 2, "The Resurrection", and Prokofiev's "Romeo and Juliette Suite".

Founder and Artistic Director of the CCSA, Angel has established herself internationally as a violinist of exceptional ability in solo, chamber, and orchestral settings. She has shared the global stage with many notables such as singer Roger Hodgson. Angel was also the concertmaster for the North American tours of international piano sensation Richard Clayderman. Professionally, she is on the faculty of the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto where she leads a full violin studio.

Angel has performed with the finest national talents including the Toronto Philharmonic Orchestra, the Royal Opera. She was the concertmaster for a production of the Verdi opera "La Traviata", and the guest soloist in a performance with the Burlington Symphony Orchestra.

Her sold-out performances with the CCSA orchestra include performances at the George Weston Recital Hall for "From Hollywood to Beijing to Vienna" in 2017; at Koerner Hall for "From Bach to Beijing to Broadway" in 2018; at the Beijing Concert Hall for "Meet in Beijing" in 2019; as well as the "Winter Waltz" concert at Koerner Hall again in 2022.

Tickets are on sale now. Online purchase is available at the official website of the Royal Conservatory of Music: here.

